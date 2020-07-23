user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Pirelli to bring hardest tyre compounds to Mugello

Pirelli to bring hardest tyre compounds to Mugello

  • Published on 23 Jul 2020 09:22
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre selections for the 2020 races at Mugello and Sochi, which will form the ninth and tenth rounds of the world championship schedule.

The tyre manufacturer has already announced all the compounds for the opening eight races of the season, with Silverstone seeing two different allocations for each weekend.

Mugello, which will host its first ever F1 race weekend this year, will have the C1, C2 and C3 compounds in use for the event.

In Sochi, which will take place two weeks after Mugello, drivers will have the softest possible allocation, with the C5 in use for the first time this year. It's a step up from 2019, when the C4 compound was the softest tyre at the Russian Grand Prix.

F1 is yet to confirm the races that will follow the opening ten, however more European events are set to be announced in due course.

 

Grand Prix

       C1

    C2

      C3      C4         C5
Austria         X        X       X           
Austria               X        X          X         
Hungary         X        X         X         
Great Britain         X       X        X                
Great Britain                X        X       X  
Spain         X       X        X    
Belgium         X        X       X  
Italy         X        X       X  
Italy         X       X        X    
Russia            X       X            X
F1 News Pirelli
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Pirelli
  • Team name Pirelli
  • Base Milan, Italy
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar