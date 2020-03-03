Pirelli confirms individual tyre choices for Australian GP

Pirelli has announced the drivers' tyre choices for the Australian Grand Prix in just under two weeks' time.

The Italian manufacturer will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compounds to the opening race of the season, as it did 12 months ago.

From the top three teams, Mercedes is the only outfit to bring 10 sets of the softest C4 compound, while Ferrari and Red Bull bring nine for each of their drivers.

Renault, Haas and Alfa Romeo have also all opted to bring 10 sets of the C4 tyre, while all drivers will have either one or two sets of the C2 compound throughout the weekend.

Check out the full list below.


