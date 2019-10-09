user icon
icon

link-icon
Pirelli ready to decide on 2020 tyre specs after final test

Pirelli ready to decide on 2020 tyre specs after final test

  • Published on 09 Oct 2019 18:11
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Pirelli will decide on the specifications for their 2020 range of Formula 1 tyres after they have analysed the data from the final tyre test that took place this week.

The test, which took place at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, involved the three top teams of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. Overall 404 laps were completed across two days, with Pirelli able to gather lots of data from this extensive running.

Sebastian Vettel and Alex Albon ran Ferrari and Red Bull on Monday, with the pair completing 145 and 115 laps respectively. Esteban Ocon was the sole runner on Tuesdaym with the Frenchman completing 144 laps in what will be his final test with Mercedes before he moves to Renault next season.

Pirelli motorsport director Mario Isola commented: "The aim of the test was to validate the latest specification of 13-inch 2020 tyres following the most recent guidelines agreed with the teams.

"We carried out plenty of running with the three top teams over two days, which enabled us to collect the data that we wanted. As a result, we are now in a position to nominate the 2020 specification."

Once the tyre specification has been finalised, all teams will get to test them at the post season test in Abu Dhabi. This takes place in early December, and gives teams a good idea as to what they will be working with in the upcoming season.


Replies (0)

Login to reply



JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

    Fastest lap

     

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    07:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

    07:10 - 09:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Pirelli
  • Team name Pirelli
  • Base Milan, Italy
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar