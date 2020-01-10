Pirelli calms suggestions F1 will fall to the same pace as F2 in 2021

Formula 1 will not be reduced to the same pace as Formula 2 as a result of the new 2021 regulations, states Pirelli's head of F1 Mario Isola.

In 2019, Racing Point spoke out about their fears of how the new regulations were set to dramatically reduce the pace of the cars when they come into effect next year.

Last October, F1 released the new rules that have been worded in order to close up the playing field and offer more chances of higher results to smaller teams.

Isola denies that the rules will see a substantial dip in pace, with the Italian predicting a loss of two to three-second from the current cars.

“The regulations were not designed to have quicker cars in Formula 1,” Isola told RaceFans. “[That] was the target in 2017, it’s not the target for 2021.

"The target is completely different, it’s to have cars that are race-able with more overtaking, more action on-track and less effect of the downforce when you follow another car. Those are all positive aspects for Formula 1.

“Probably the cars will be slower for a number of reasons: Less downforce and heavier cars. The plan is to have cars that are heavier than the current ones and the weight has an effect on lap time.

“But that could be a few seconds. Not, for sure, slower than Formula 2. If a Formula 1 car in 2021 is two or three seconds slower than the current one and we have a much better show, I would say who cares?”

F2 will use 18-inch tyres next year before F1 switches to the new design as part of the 2021 change.

Isola added to RaceFans that "not expecting any difference in lap time for Formula 2 cars" following the introduction of the 18-inch wheels.