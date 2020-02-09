Leclerc opens 2020 18-inch tyre testing, Pirelli reveals test plan for year ahead

Charles Leclerc has concluded the opening day of 18-inch tyre testing for 2020, as he completed 130 laps for Pirelli at the Jerez Circuit.

18-inch tyres will be used in Formula 1 in 2021, following their introduction to Formula 2 this year.

All 10 teams will take part in the 2020 tests which will take place across eight circuits - six of which are featured on the 2020 calendar.

Ferrari is in action once again next time out, at its home Fiorano Circuit next month, following pre-season testing. It will be the first of three wet weather tests.



Full 2020 18-inch tyre test calendar

