Leclerc opens 2020 18-inch tyre testing, Pirelli reveals test plan for year ahead

Charles Leclerc has concluded the opening day of 18-inch tyre testing for 2020, as he completed 130 laps for Pirelli at the Jerez Circuit.
18-inch tyres will be used in Formula 1 in 2021, following their introduction to Formula 2 this year.
All 10 teams will take part in the 2020 tests which will take place across eight circuits - six of which are featured on the 2020 calendar.
Ferrari is in action once again next time out, at its home Fiorano Circuit next month, following pre-season testing. It will be the first of three wet weather tests.
Full 2020 18-inch tyre test calendar
|Track
|Weather
|Date
|Teams (Day 1)
|Teams (Day 2)
|Jerez
|☀️
|08 February
|Ferrari
|Fiorano
|💧
|05 March
|Ferrari
|Bahrain
|☀️
|24-25 March
|Renault
|Mercedes
|Barcelona
|☀️
|12-13 May
|
Red Bull
Alfa Romeo
Renault
|Red Bull
Alfa Romeo
|Paul Ricard
|💧
|26-27 May
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|Red Bull Ring
|☀️
|7-8 July
|Alpha Tauri
|Alpha Tauri
|Silverstone
|☀️
|21-22 July
|
Racing Point
Williams
McLaren
|Racing Point
Williams
|Paul Ricard
|☀️
|08-09 September
|McLaren
|
Mercedes
Ferrari
|Paul Ricard
|💧
|10-11 September
|Mercedes
|Suzuka
|☀️
|13-14 October
|Haas
I mean, they look cool, but looks are the only thing going for them. That and maybe cooler brakes. Functionally these bigger rim tyres are a baffling decision.