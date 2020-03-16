Pirelli team member tests positive for coronavirus

Pirelli has confirmed that one of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus in Melbourne.

Last Thursday, McLaren became the first outfit to announce that a member of its team had tested positive for the virus, which saw it withdraw from the opening race of the 2020 season.

Now, a second F1-related person has been confirmed to have the virus in Melbourne, with Pirelli "closely monitoring the situation in line with public health policies and company guidelines".

The Italian marque added that the person "not had any contact with third parties that required anyone else to take special preventative measures".

It is not yet clear when the 2020 F1 season will start, as the Bahrain and Vietnam rounds have also been postponed.

The FIA and F1 declared that it was aiming to begin the season at the end of May.

