Pirelli announces set tyre compound allocation for Austrian GP

  • Published on 23 Jun 2020 18:51
  • By: Coilin Higgins

F1 tyre supplier Pirelli has announced the tyre compound allocations for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

The race is set to open the delayed 2020 season on July 5 with a double-header event as another race will take place on July 12 under the 'Styrian Grand Prix' banner.

Pirelli has confirmed that all drivers will use a set number of compounds during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, with each driver having the same number of compounds allocated to them.

Pirelli will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compounds to Austria, and the Italian group have also revealed that these will be the set allocations for all of the races held in 2020..

Check out the list below.

Driver C2 C3 C4
Set allocations  2 3 8
