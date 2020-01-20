Latifi reveals his F1 race number

Nicholas Latifi has announced the number he will race with throughout his Formula 1 career, which kicks off this year.

The Canadian has chosen number '6', which was last used by Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg in 2016.

Once a driver has not raced in F1 for two consecutive seasons, his or her race number becomes free to use once more, meaning Rosberg's number became available last year.

Latifi joins Williams after spending the 2019 season as its development driver. He will race alongside George Russell, who enters his second season of F1.

MORE: Latifi: Joining former F2 rivals on F1 grid 'less of a jump in the deep end' | Nissany joins Williams as official test driver

Speaking about the reasoning behind his choice, Latifi says that it has links back to his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

"The reason I chose this is because I'm from Toronto, and Toronto is known as 'The Six'," Latifi said.."If you're from there, the area code for your phone number is either 416 or 617.

"It's a bit silly but that kind of stuck, so I've chosen that."

Latifi will be in action at pre-season testing next month for the Grove-based squad, before he takes part in his maiden F1 grand prix in Melbourne in March.