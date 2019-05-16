user icon
icon

link-icon
Latifi to drive FP1 for Williams at Canada

Latifi to drive FP1 for Williams at Canada

  • Published on 16 May 2019 11:46
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nicholas Latifi will make his first free practice one appearance of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix later this year for Williams. 

Latifi joined the Grove squad at the end of 2018, when it confirmed the Montreal-born racer as its test and reserve driver for the 2019 campaign.

The 23-year-old is racing in the FIA Formula 2 championship this year, and has picked up three wins in the first six races, boasting a lead of 26 points over Luca Ghiotto.

Latifi tested for Williams at Barcelona on Tuesday and Wednesday, stating that he was "pleased with the two days of testing" and that he will now "look forward to my next outing with the team for FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.”

Latifi has several FP1 appearances to his name, making his first outing in 2018 for Force India at Canada. 

He had four more outings during the year, with the last coming at the Brazilian Grand Prix, when the team had been rebranded to Racing Point Force India.

Latifi had a 'more interesting' day two in Barcelona

Speaking about his two days of testing at Barcelona, Latifi says that his second day was more productive than the first.

"Day two from a driver’s point of view was more interesting than day one," he said. "I got to trial some of the softer compound of tyres, I used the C3, C4 and C5 which is fun to push a bit more.

"I tried some new development items that were brought to the car. In F2 we normally make a few balance changes, whereas this was putting something completely new on the car. It was interesting to see how that affected the car and for me to give feedback to the team.

“Unfortunately, we had a problem that cost us one or two runs at the end of the morning and delayed our afternoon session by a few hours. However, we were still able to get back out and do some high fuel running which is good for my experience.”

After his outing at Canada, Latifi is expected to have five more FP1 runs during the season.


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • Kean

    Posts: 569

    ... and FP2, FP3, Quali and Race perhaps?

    • + 1
    • May 16 2019 - 11:50
  • DRS-zone

    Posts: 231

    It will be interesting to see who will replace Kubica. Ocon, Sirotkin or Latifi... I guess the highest bidder wins :)

    • + 0
    • May 16 2019 - 13:08
    • xoya

      Posts: 423

      Makes sense for Mercedes to put Ocon in that car and test him against Russell to see which one replaces Bottas. In exchange, they could offer free engines or something? :)

      • + 0
      • May 16 2019 - 13:24
    • Kean

      Posts: 569

      I don't think Bottas will be replaced, I think Mercedes are working hard to get Ocon in Perez's seat for next year. Perez could replace Grosjean or Giovinazzi.

      • + 0
      • May 16 2019 - 17:06
  • Vega23

    Posts: 17

    Surprised that Latifi isn’t popping up in a McLaren for FP1 sessions, given his fathers heavy investment in McLaren

    • + 0
    • May 16 2019 - 18:05
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,899

      It's simple. McLaren has backbone. For all of their mistakes over the years with the cars, they have never succumbed to the temptation to get anything resembling a pay-driver. This year is the weakest driver combo they've ever had and I don't think anyone would say that it's a "weak" lineup. Lando is a future super star. Sainz was one and is working his way up to that again.

      • + 1
      • May 16 2019 - 21:31

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

     

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:40 - 12:10

    Free practice 2

    14:40 - 16:10

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:10 - 13:10

    Qualifying

    15:10 - 16:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 14:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Nicholas Latifi 6
  • Team DAMS
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Jun 29 1995 (24)
  • Place of b. Toronto, Canada
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar