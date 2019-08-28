user icon
Latifi receives FP1 outing with Williams at Spa

  • Published on 28 Aug 2019 12:07
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nicholas Latifi is set to take part in his third FP1 session of the season this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Formula 2 driver jumped into the FW42 at the Canadian and French Grands Prix earlier this year, taking part in the opening practice session of both weekends.

Latifi will also be racing in Formula 2 this weekend for DAMS, as he attempts to close in on championship leader Nyck de Vries, who currently holds a 30 point lead.

“It’s been a little while since I drove the car, so I’m excited to get back into it and continue my FP1 programme with the team,” Latifi said.

“Since I last drove the car the team has introduced a number of development items. It’s clear the team has taken a step forward, which is encouraging. It will be interesting to see how noticeable the differences are.

"It will be a good test for myself and for the team to get another opinion on the direction that the car is going in.

"As always, my goal remains the same, to maximise the mileage and to give the best possible feedback to help the team going into FP2."

Last time out at the Hungaroring, Latifi won the Feature Race, his first win in F2 since the Feature Race at Spain, which was the third round of the season.


Replies (5)

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,702

    preparing for full time in 2020

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2019 - 14:38
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 173

      Yep, tending to agree with you - bye bye Kubica.

      • + 0
      • Aug 28 2019 - 17:32
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Mmh, I agree. I like Kubica, but at this rate, I'd rather not he remains in F1.

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2019 - 20:06
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,153

    Hope not. He's not that great. Woul be great if they could sign up hulkenberg, but I don't think Williams is in a place to do that.

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2019 - 23:46
  • dmitriy1985

    Posts: 1

    234234

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 09:44

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

