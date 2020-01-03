user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Latifi: Joining former F2 rivals on F1 grid 'less of a jump in the deep end'

Latifi: Joining former F2 rivals on F1 grid 'less of a jump in the deep end'

  • Published on 03 Jan 2020 16:47
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Upcoming Williams driver Nicholas Latifi believes that having past experience racing against some of the current F1 grid will make his move to the sport a lot easier in the long run.

Latifi explained that he felt as it wasn't as much of a step going to F2 from F1 as he would be joining drivers he already knew well, such as Charles Leclerc, Geroge Russell and Lando Norris, all of which Latifi competed against in his three years in Formula 2.

Before the season finale in Abu Dhabi, it was announced that Latifi would replace Robert Kubica at the Grove-based team, becoming the second Canadian driver on the grid alongside Racing Point's Lance Stroll.

MORE: Who is Nicholas Latifi, 2020's only F1 rookie?

"I guess it will make it a bit less, say, foreign," Latifi explained. "A lot of the grid is made up now of some very young guys, most of which I have raced against. From that side of things, there is a bit of familiarity.

"Maybe that won't make as much of a jump into the deep end, but then maybe racing against more of the established guys that have been there a while and have taken part in official I'm sharing the track with them so it won't be completely new.

Latifi 'wouldn't have been ready' for F1 debut two years ago

Latifi also spoke about his timing coming into his F1 debut, the Canadian being 24 years old by the time he makes his F1 debut in March.

Despite Latifi being slightly older compared to more recent drivers making their F1 debuts, Latifi admits that he would not have been ready for a debut in F1 at an earlier age and believes he is more ready now.

"For sure, had I gone into F1 maybe two or three years ago, I wouldn't have felt as prepared or ready as I do now," Latifi added.  

"I don't think a lot of people realised I started racing late, in terms of karting. I only started racing karts at thirteen where, compared to say, Verstappen or Esteban I think they were both in a kart at four years old.

"So when you take into consideration when I started to when I got to F1, it's about twelve years, and you can go up the list of a lot of the established guys and it's more or less the same."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,123

    Latifi doesn't deserve to be in F1. Nothing against him, but he just isn't near the top of his class. Took him 3 years to do a decent showing in F2. Getting outraced and out-qualified by his teammates until his third year. Everyone knows this is all down to his father's money. Like Lance Stroll but without the credentials Stroll has to his name in junior formulae. I expect Mr. Latifi to make a significant investment in Williams in 2020.

    • + 0
    • Jan 5 2020 - 01:38

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Nicholas Latifi 6
  • Team DAMS
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Jun 29 1995 (24)
  • Place of b. Toronto, Canada
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar