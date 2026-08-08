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F12023 United States Grand Prix

2023 United States Grand Prix
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  • DateOct 21 2023

Formula One World Championship Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates being fastest in Sprint Shootout in parc ferme with Mario Isola (ITA) Pirelli Racing Manager. 21.10.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA, Sprint Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Sprint Day - Austin, USA XPB Images Austin USA Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit o

  • Max Verstappen
  • Red Bull Racing
  • Pirelli
  • Mario Isola