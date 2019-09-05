Sep 1Album
Mercedes is hoping that it can position itself behind the Ferrari cars during Q3 on Saturday, as it expects a tough battle in qualifying. The Silver Arrows were almost eight-te...
Mercedes is hoping that it will be able to benefit from its strong race pace on Sundays at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari picked up its first victory of the sea...
Mercedes has to make drastic improvements to its straight-line speed over the coming before the Italian Grand Prix if it wishes to be competitive, says Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari ...
Charles Leclerc has won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix, crossing the line ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel failed to finish on the ...
Max Verstappen is hoping that he can have a fight with both Mercedes cars on Sunday after a disappointing Saturday saw him suffer from power issues. Throughout the weeken...
Mercedes believes that it will have enough time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car for qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix. With 20 minutes left to run in the final practice sess...
Charles Leclerc has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, boasting a gap of over four-tenths of a second. Mercedes is in a race again...
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is still in the mix despite the large gap it had to Ferrari after the first day of running at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. Ferrari ended both pra...
Lewis Hamilton has described the upgrades that Mercedes has brought to the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps as "the smallest of steps". The Silver Arrows is looking to keep ...
Mercedes retaining Valtteri Bottas for a fourth season was a "smart decision", according to five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Silver Arrows announced on Th...
Mercedes has confirmed that Valtteri Bottas will remain at the team for the 2020 season. The Finn was in contention for the seat alongside Mercedes junior Esteban Ocon. The 202...
Mercedes worked on improving the speed and reliability of its power unit throughout the summer break, says team boss Toto Wolff. While the Silver Arrows have dominated the...
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has spoke of his fears that rival team Red Bull is closing the gap to the Silver Arrows, thanks to the recent form of Max Verstappen and the new Red...
Lewis Hamilton says the 2021 regulations are a bit like Brexit, as nobody can predict whether or not the new situation will help achieve what wants to be accomplished. The...
Mercedes has denied that it could make a shock move for Fernando Alonso to partner Lewis Hamilton in 2020. The Silver Arrows is currently evaluating who to place alongside Hami...
Mercedes admits that the post-Mercedes destination of either Valtteri Bottas or Esteban Ocon has bearing when it comes to making a decision on its 2020 line-up. The Silver Arro...
Valtteri Bottas says that his recent rally outings are not just for fun, as he believes they are helping him improve as a racing driver. Last month, the Finn got behind the whe...
Williams driver George Russell has said that he sees no need to create a 'sales pitch' in order to secure a future drive with the works Mercedes team. Russell is confide...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes that Lewis Hamilton's interests away from the circuit are important for the Briton's Formula 1 form. Hamilton has a number of pro...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says it is too early to promote its junior driver George Russell into a "high-pressure environment" at the Brackley-based team. Rus...
Jacques Villeneuve has advised Mercedes against bringing in its junior driver Esteban Ocon alongside Lewis Hamilton for 2020. Valtteri Bottas' current contract with t...
Valtteri Bottas says he has a 'plan B' should he fail to retain his seat at Mercedes in 2020. Bottas is up against Mercedes junior Esteban Ocon for the drive alongside ...
Lewis Hamilton has responded to Nico Rosberg's comments after the 2016 F1 world champion stated that a driver's ability decreases with age. Rosberg believes that a driv...
Mercedes says it worked "tirelessly" behind the scenes during the Hungarian Grand Prix, to see if a two-stop strategy was feasible. The team ultimately opted to pit t...
Valtteri Bottas insists he is not feeling nervous when it comes to his future at the Mercedes Formula 1 team. The Finn is not yet signed up for the 2020 season and faces compet...
Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton's late-race charge to victory at the Hungaroring on Sunday shows how dominant the Mercedes team remains. Hamilton followed Verstapp...
Lewis Hamilton says that there is no better feeling than fighting Max Verstappen for the lead of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The pair went head to head for much of the ...
Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has explained why there was no investigation necessary for the contact between Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas on lap one of the Hungari...
Valtteri Bottas has called Charles Leclerc's move on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as "completely unnecessary". The pair made contact on the run-up ...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has hailed the strategists of the Silver Arrows following Lewis Hamilton's win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, after it all but ruled out a two-st...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has defended the team's decision not to pit Max Verstappen for fresh drivers while ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton pitted for fre...
A late-charging Lewis Hamilton has won the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he overtook Max Verstappen for the lead of the race with four laps left to run. Verstappen was out in front ...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is adamant that Esteban Ocon must be driving in Formula 1 next season. The French driver has been watching on the sidelines in 2019 after losing h...
Valtteri Bottas says it's a shame to miss out on his fifth pole position of the season by such a small margin, as he was pipped by Max Verstappen by just 0.018s. The F...
Lewis Hamilton says it is much more difficult to read track conditions when it is raining from inside the car than it is from the television or being trackside. The second...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Max Verstappen for the top spot. The final pract...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the opening practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, while teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to set a lap time during the session. Bottas h...
Max Verstappen has played down a potential title challenge in 2019, insisting that Red Bull is still too far away from Mercedes. Verstappen has won two out of the last three ra...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that the current world champions will not intervene in an attempt to keep the German Grand Prix on the calendar for 2020. The race was only kept o...
Mercedes has explained why Lewis Hamilton's pit stop at the German Grand Prix was so chaotic, resulting in a large loss of time. The Briton came straight into the pits afte...
Lewis Hamilton was left unhappy following the German Grand Prix in which he picked up just two points. The Briton, who started the race from pole position, found himself ...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says the low days of the team only make the team stronger as they work to fix their errors. The Silver Arrows endured a difficult home race a...
Alexander Albon believes he could have been on for a stronger result at the German Grand Prix if it hadn't been for his late-race battle with Lewis Hamilton. Albon opted to...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be a big threat to Mercedes' in its quest to take a fourth consecutive German Grand Prix win. Mercedes has won every race in Germany...
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Mercedes was prepared to replace him for qualifying in Germany after he felt ill on Saturday morning. Hamilton stated that he came down with a ...
Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the German Grand Prix as Ferrari suffered from reliability issues on both cars. Sebastian Vettel failed to set a lap time in Q1 as he...
Charles Leclerc has ended the final practice session from the German Grand Prix on top as Mercedes struggled to keep up with Ferrari. Track limits came into effect in the sessi...
Lewis Hamilton states the rain that may come during qualifying and the race this weekend will make Friday practice a "waste of a day". Hamilton ended both Friday...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Mercedes must think carefully when it comes to finalising its 2020 driver line-up. With Lewis Hamilton under contract until the end of the 2020 se...
Mercedes has arrived at the German Grand Prix with new parts aimed at improving the performance of the car's cooling system. Mercedes has failed to win just one race so far...
Lewis Hamilton says he can't think of another season since his rookie year in Formula 1 in which he has had a stronger start to a campaign. In the opening ten races of the ...
George Russell says that achieving a promotion to Mercedes in 2020 is not on this list of priorities during his rookie season in Formula 1. Russell, who is a Mercedes juni...
Mercedes has launched the commemorative livery that it will race with at the German Grand Prix this weekend. The Silver Arrows are celebrating 125 years of motorsport, while it...
Mercedes will run a commemorative livery at the German Grand Prix this weekend in celebration of 125 years of motorsport. On the 22nd of July, 1894, a race from Paris to R...
Lewis Hamilton believes drivers should be consulted when it comes to track designs and layouts for Formula 1. Hamilton stated that the FIA should consider hearing what the driv...
Williams has brushed off rumours that have suggested the team will take on Renault engines after its current deal with Mercedes expires. Team principal of the Grove-based squad...
Mercedes has explained that it placed Valtteri Bottas on the medium compound on lap 16 of the British Grand Prix instead of the hard tyre as it believed that a two-stop was the ...
Valtteri Bottas admits he was surprised by Lewis Hamilton's fastest lap at the British Grand Prix, as he secured the extra championship point on the final lap. Running...
Valtteri Bottas says that he will come back fighting after he lost out at the British Grand Prix due to a poorly timed safety car. The safety car was deployed following Antonio...
Lewis Hamilton has won his sixth British Grand Prix, coming out on top against Valtteri Bottas in a frantic race at Silverstone. The race saw domination from Mercedes, as Red B...
Valtteri Bottas says it is firmly up to him to ensure he maximise every opportunity he can in order to defeat Lewis Hamilton this year the world championship fight. The Finn to...
Williams deputy team principal Frank Williams made a rare appearance in the Formula 1 paddock this weekend, as the sport celebrates his 50-year stint as a team principal in F1. ...
Lewis Hamilton has conceded that his fastest lap in qualifying was simply not good enough to beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to pole position. Hamilton lost out by just six-thous...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session for the British Grand Prix, as his lap time of 1:26.732 was just 0.069s ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas did not ...
Valtteri Bottas believes that he needs to learn from his recent mistakes in Canada and Austria, and come back stronger as a result. The Finnish driver has been the only challen...
Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn says that the Austrian Grand Prix was far from a "crisis weekend" for Mercedes. The Silver Arrows suffered its first defeat of ...
Mercedes has explained that the fundamental design of the W10 makes it very difficult to cool the car in hot temperatures. The Silver Arrows were hampered in Austria when ...
Lewis Hamilton says the exclusivity of Formula 1 makes the sport difficult for fans to relate to, which they are able to do with other sports. Hamilton stated that he can ...
McLaren's Lando Norris says he found it fun to be able to pressure Lewis Hamilton for third position on the opening lap of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. Norri...
Lewis Hamilton says that even without the wing damage that cost him time in his pit stop, he wouldn't have been able to compete for the win in Austria. Mercedes opted to ch...
