George Russell has come under heavy criticism following his actions toward Max Verstappen during the Canadian Grand Prix, with former Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde accusing the Mercedes driver of deliberately trying to get Verstappen penalised. The incident occurred behind the safety car and has reignited tensions between the two drivers, who already share a strained on-track relationship.

According to Van der Garde, Russell crossed an unwritten line in how drivers are expected to behave toward one another in such situations.

Incident Behind the Safety Car

The controversy centres on Russell’s radio communication and subsequent actions behind the safety car, where Verstappen was driving ahead. Russell suggested that Verstappen had breached regulations, prompting scrutiny from race control.

Although no immediate sporting consequence followed, the gesture itself drew attention. For Van der Garde, the intent mattered more than the outcome.

“That’s Not How You Do It”

Speaking to Viaplay, Van der Garde did not hold back. “What a snitch,” he said.

He argued that Russell’s move went beyond hard racing. “This wasn’t about competing on track.”

According to Van der Garde, such behaviour undermines respect between drivers. “You sort these things out in the car, not over the radio.”

A Pattern, Not an Isolated Moment

Van der Garde suggested the incident fits a broader pattern in Russell and Verstappen’s rivalry. “There’s history there.”

He pointed out that tensions between the two have flared up before. “This isn’t the first time.”

In his view, Russell appears increasingly willing to push conflicts beyond the cockpit. “That’s a choice.”

Playing the Rulebook

Van der Garde acknowledged that modern Formula 1 encourages drivers to exploit regulations. “Everyone knows the rules.”

However, he questioned the spirit behind Russell’s actions. “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

He believes drivers should maintain a code. “There’s an unwritten rule of respect.”

Verstappen’s Different Approach

While criticising Russell, Van der Garde contrasted Verstappen’s style. “Max races hard, but he races directly.”

He said Verstappen prefers to settle battles on track. “He doesn’t go looking for penalties.”

That difference in approach, Van der Garde suggested, fuels friction. “They don’t think the same way.”

Rivalry Intensifying

The incident has added another layer to an already intense rivalry. As the championship battle tightens, margins are shrinking and pressure is increasing.

Van der Garde believes such moments reflect that tension. “Everyone is on edge.” But he warned that escalation can backfire. “You don’t want to be known for this.”

Reputation Matters in the Paddock

According to Van der Garde, how drivers are perceived still matters internally. “People notice these things.”

Engineers, rivals and teams remember behaviour. “It sticks.”

He cautioned that trust is easily lost. “And hard to regain.”

The Canadian Grand Prix incident may not have changed the result sheet, but it has clearly affected perceptions. For Van der Garde, the message is simple. Formula 1 is ruthless enough without turning rivals into referees. Racing hard is respected. Playing the rulebook against a fellow driver is not.