user icon
icon

Russell Slammed Over Move Against Verstappen: “What a Snitch”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Russell Slammed Over Move Against Verstappen: “What a Snitch”

George Russell has come under heavy criticism following his actions toward Max Verstappen during the Canadian Grand Prix, with former Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde accusing the Mercedes driver of deliberately trying to get Verstappen penalised. The incident occurred behind the safety car and has reignited tensions between the two drivers, who already share a strained on-track relationship. 

According to Van der Garde, Russell crossed an unwritten line in how drivers are expected to behave toward one another in such situations. 

More about Max Verstappen McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

Jan 23
 Verstappen Finds Balance Through Fatherhood and Family

Verstappen Finds Balance Through Fatherhood and Family

Jan 22

Incident Behind the Safety Car 

The controversy centres on Russell’s radio communication and subsequent actions behind the safety car, where Verstappen was driving ahead. Russell suggested that Verstappen had breached regulations, prompting scrutiny from race control. 

Although no immediate sporting consequence followed, the gesture itself drew attention. For Van der Garde, the intent mattered more than the outcome. 

“That’s Not How You Do It” 

Speaking to Viaplay, Van der Garde did not hold back. “What a snitch,” he said. 

He argued that Russell’s move went beyond hard racing. “This wasn’t about competing on track.” 

According to Van der Garde, such behaviour undermines respect between drivers. “You sort these things out in the car, not over the radio.” 

A Pattern, Not an Isolated Moment 

Van der Garde suggested the incident fits a broader pattern in Russell and Verstappen’s rivalry. “There’s history there.” 

He pointed out that tensions between the two have flared up before. “This isn’t the first time.”

In his view, Russell appears increasingly willing to push conflicts beyond the cockpit. “That’s a choice.” 

Playing the Rulebook 

Van der Garde acknowledged that modern Formula 1 encourages drivers to exploit regulations. “Everyone knows the rules.” 

However, he questioned the spirit behind Russell’s actions. “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.” 

He believes drivers should maintain a code. “There’s an unwritten rule of respect.”

Verstappen’s Different Approach 

While criticising Russell, Van der Garde contrasted Verstappen’s style. “Max races hard, but he races directly.” 

He said Verstappen prefers to settle battles on track. “He doesn’t go looking for penalties.” 

That difference in approach, Van der Garde suggested, fuels friction. “They don’t think the same way.” 

Rivalry Intensifying 

The incident has added another layer to an already intense rivalry. As the championship battle tightens, margins are shrinking and pressure is increasing. 

Van der Garde believes such moments reflect that tension. “Everyone is on edge.” But he warned that escalation can backfire. “You don’t want to be known for this.” 

Reputation Matters in the Paddock 

According to Van der Garde, how drivers are perceived still matters internally. “People notice these things.” 

Engineers, rivals and teams remember behaviour. “It sticks.” 

He cautioned that trust is easily lost. “And hard to regain.” 

The Canadian Grand Prix incident may not have changed the result sheet, but it has clearly affected perceptions. For Van der Garde, the message is simple. Formula 1 is ruthless enough without turning rivals into referees. Racing hard is respected. Playing the rulebook against a fellow driver is not.

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Giedo van der Garde Mercedes Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar