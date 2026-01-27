Flavio Briatore has revealed that his return to the Alpine Formula 1 project was conditional on one major factor: securing a Mercedes engine. The Italian veteran, who returned to the Enstone-based squad as a senior advisor in 2024, made it clear to Renault leadership that he had "no interest" in participating in a project that he deemed mediocre. For Briatore, the move from being a Renault factory team to a Mercedes customer was the only logical route to competitiveness.

No Plan B: Only Mercedes

Speaking during the launch of Alpine’s 2026 challenger, Briatore was candid about his requirements. He explained that when he was first approached by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, he insisted there was no "Plan B." He believed that to compete with the best in the sport, Alpine needed to collaborate with the best—and in his view, that was Mercedes. Alpine will now use the Mercedes power unit and gearbox starting in 2026, putting them on the same technical footing as McLaren and the Mercedes factory team.

Briatore believes this shift removes the "technical excuses" that have plagued Alpine in recent years. Last season, the team finished last in the constructors' standings, largely due to a significant power deficit from the Renault engine. By switching to Mercedes, Briatore argues that the focus can finally return to the chassis and aerodynamics. If the car is slow in 2026, the team will know exactly where the problem lies, rather than blaming the power unit.

A Culture of Excellence Over Mediocrity

The decision to shut down the Renault engine program in Viry-Châtillon was a difficult one, but Briatore insists it was necessary. He noted that the collaboration with Mercedes has already exceeded his expectations, with the German manufacturer providing a level of support and technical insight that has energized the team. For Briatore, 2026 is a "reset" that allows Alpine to leave their recent failures behind.

As Alpine prepares for the new era, the Italian advisor remains as defiant as ever. He joked that when he arrives at the track this year, he won't have to ask how many "tenths" the engine is costing the team. With the Mercedes power unit secured, the burden of performance now rests squarely on the shoulders of the designers and engineers in Enstone.