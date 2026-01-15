user icon
Windsor Forecasts a New Championship Order for 2026

The 2026 regulation shake-up is expected to throw the current competitive order into chaos, and F1 analyst Peter Windsor has already ventured a bold prediction. According to the British expert, two specific teams seem to have their affairs in order, potentially leaving current champion Max Verstappen in the wake of a new title battle. Windsor believes the technical reset provides a unique opportunity for drivers who have yet to secure a world title to finally make their mark. 

Russell vs. Leclerc: The Fight for a First Title 

George Russell and Charles Leclerc are among the biggest names currently without a world championship, and Windsor believes 2026 could be their year. During a recent YouTube livestream, Windsor agreed with a viewer's assessment that Russell might be the first of the two to reach the summit. This preference is largely based on a higher level of confidence in the Mercedes project compared to Ferrari's preparations. 

Windsor suggested that Mercedes is unlikely to build a bad car under the new regulations, making them a consistent favourite. He even went as far as to say that Russell is ready to take the title if the machinery is competitive enough. While the analyst has little faith in Ferrari's direction for 2026, he sees Mercedes as having the engineering pedigree to ensure Russell is a primary contender from the very first race. 

The Newey Factor and the Return of Alonso 

However, Windsor's prediction comes with a significant caveat: the presence of Adrian Newey at Aston Martin. With the legendary designer focusing entirely on the 2026 project, Aston Martin could emerge as a dangerous outsider. If Newey can deliver another piece of technical magic, Fernando Alonso could suddenly become the biggest threat to Russell's title ambitions. 

This creates an intriguing potential title fight between the youthful energy of Russell and the pure, relentless experience of Alonso. Windsor concludes that even if the Mercedes car is slightly inferior to the Aston Martin, Russell should still be in the hunt. As the grid moves away from the ground-effect cars toward active aerodynamics and new chassis designs, the 2026 season is shaping up to be a year where the technical puzzle is just as important as the driver behind the wheel.

