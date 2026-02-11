George Russell experienced a hilariously humbling moment during a recent media engagement for the Mercedes team. The British driver, who is still in his prime at 27 years old, sat down for a lighthearted interview segment with a group of young fans alongside his rookie teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. However, what was intended to be a cute and heartwarming PR video quickly turned into a moment of visible shock for the Mercedes star when the topic of age was broached.

The Perils of Media Day

In the modern era of Formula 1, drivers are content creators and brand ambassadors as much as they are racers. With the sport's global popularity booming, the schedule is packed with sponsor events, video shoots, and fan interactions. Russell, usually composed and media-savvy, decided to flip the script during the interview and ask the children a question of his own to break the ice.

He asked the group how old they thought he was. It was an innocent enough question, likely fishing for a compliment or a close guess. But the answer he received was devastating. One young girl confidently looked him in the eye and guessed that Russell was 46 years old.

A Moment of Hilarity

The answer caused visible discomfort and shock for Russell, who likely expected a number much closer to his actual age—or perhaps even younger. The room erupted in laughter at the expense of the "aging" driver, with teammate Antonelli likely enjoying the moment more than anyone. While Russell took the unintentional roast in stride, the brutal honesty of children served as a funny reminder that even top-tier athletes aren't immune to a reality check. It was a memorable moment in an otherwise routine day of media obligations, leaving Russell to wonder if the stress of the sport is starting to show on his face earlier than he thought.