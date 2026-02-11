user icon
icon

George Russell Left Speechless After "Brutal" Age Guess by Young Fan

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
George Russell Left Speechless After "Brutal" Age Guess by Young Fan

George Russell experienced a hilariously humbling moment during a recent media engagement for the Mercedes team. The British driver, who is still in his prime at 27 years old, sat down for a lighthearted interview segment with a group of young fans alongside his rookie teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. However, what was intended to be a cute and heartwarming PR video quickly turned into a moment of visible shock for the Mercedes star when the topic of age was broached. 

The Perils of Media Day 

In the modern era of Formula 1, drivers are content creators and brand ambassadors as much as they are racers. With the sport's global popularity booming, the schedule is packed with sponsor events, video shoots, and fan interactions. Russell, usually composed and media-savvy, decided to flip the script during the interview and ask the children a question of his own to break the ice. 

More about George Russell George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts

George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts

Feb 23
 Russell: Ferrari’s turbo design could give them the edge at starts

Russell: Ferrari’s turbo design could give them the edge at starts

Feb 17

He asked the group how old they thought he was. It was an innocent enough question, likely fishing for a compliment or a close guess. But the answer he received was devastating. One young girl confidently looked him in the eye and guessed that Russell was 46 years old. 

A Moment of Hilarity

The answer caused visible discomfort and shock for Russell, who likely expected a number much closer to his actual age—or perhaps even younger. The room erupted in laughter at the expense of the "aging" driver, with teammate Antonelli likely enjoying the moment more than anyone. While Russell took the unintentional roast in stride, the brutal honesty of children served as a funny reminder that even top-tier athletes aren't immune to a reality check. It was a memorable moment in an otherwise routine day of media obligations, leaving Russell to wonder if the stress of the sport is starting to show on his face earlier than he thought. 

F1 News George Russell Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,032
  • Podiums 24
  • Grand Prix 152
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar