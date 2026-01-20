user icon
Mercedes to Become Exclusive FIA Safety Car Provider

Formula 1 will see a return to a single-provider system for its safety and medical vehicles starting this season. For the past several years, Mercedes and Aston Martin have shared the responsibility of providing the high-performance cars required to lead the field during incidents. However, reports now indicate that Aston Martin has decided to conclude its partnership with the FIA, leaving the German manufacturer as the sole supplier of the vital safety fleet for the 2026 campaign. 

The End of the "Green Turtle" Era 

Aston Martin joined the safety car program in 2021, providing a specially modified version of the Vantage. While the car was visually striking in its British Racing Green livery, it was often the subject of criticism from the drivers. Most famously, Max Verstappen once described the  Aston Martin safety car as a "green turtle," arguing that it was too slow to allow the F1 cars to maintain sufficient tyre temperature during caution periods. Although the British brand later introduced a significantly faster version of the car, it appears they have now opted to focus their resources elsewhere. 

The decision for Aston Martin to step away is believed to be motivated by commercial and strategic shifts within the company. While the brand has yet to issue an official statement, the move ends a high-profile marketing partnership that saw their road-car technology showcased at every Grand Prix. This change leaves the iconic red Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series as the primary vehicle tasked with managing the field during emergencies. 

A Long-Standing Partnership with Mercedes 

Mercedes-Benz has an incredibly deep history with the FIA, having provided safety and medical cars consistently since 1996. Their vehicles are a familiar sight in the paddock, and the medical car in particular has become a symbol of the sport's commitment to safety. In recent years, the Mercedes fleet has been adorned with the bright red livery of sponsor CrowdStrike, a tradition that is expected to continue into the new season. 

The return to a single supplier provides a level of technical consistency for the FIA and the drivers. With Mercedes as the exclusive provider, the performance benchmarks for the safety car will be standardized across every race weekend. As Formula 1 enters a new technical era in 2026 with significantly different car characteristics, having a reliable and high-performance safety fleet is more important than ever to ensure the smooth running of sessions and the safety of all competitors. 

