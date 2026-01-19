As the Formula 1 community debates which team will dominate the 2026 regulations, former engineer Jock Clear has offered a fascinating perspective that defies the common consensus. While many point to Mercedes as the heir apparent to the championship throne—citing their 2014 success—Clear is more intrigued by the "Adrian Newey factor" at Aston Martin. He suggests that the presence of the sport’s most successful designer could lead to a major upset on the grid.

Questioning the Mercedes Hype

Clear expressed a healthy skepticism regarding the widespread belief that Mercedes is the team to beat. He argued that the world has changed significantly since the last major engine regulation shift in 2014. Many key personnel have left the Brackley-based squad, and rival teams have spent the last decade learning exactly how Mercedes achieved their previous advantage. According to Clear, relying on past history to predict future success is a risky strategy in the fast-moving world of F1.

The veteran engineer noted that while there is a "wave of belief" supporting Mercedes, the competition is far more prepared this time around. Every team on the grid has analyzed the 2014 transition, and the technical landscape of the 2026 power units—with their increased electrical reliance—is a different animal altogether. This opens the door for a team with a fresh perspective and a world-class design lead to seize the initiative.

The Romanticism of Newey’s "Rocket"

For Clear, the most fascinating storyline of the new era is whether Adrian Newey can deliver another "rocket" for Aston Martin. He admitted that a part of him—the "romantic"—would love to see Newey pull off another masterstroke with a new team. While he acknowledges that it might seem "crazy" to expect one man to consistently beat the giant manufacturers, Newey’s track record across multiple decades and regulation changes makes him a unique threat.

Aston Martin’s 2026 project is arguably the most ambitious in the team's history, combining a new factory and wind tunnel with Newey’s expertise. Clear’s curiosity mirrors that of many in the paddock who wonder if the "Newey magic" can transcend team boundaries. If Aston Martin does indeed start the season as a frontrunner, it would confirm Clear’s suspicion that the 2026 hierarchy will be far more complex than a simple return to Mercedes dominance.