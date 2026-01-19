user icon
Jock Clear: Newey Could Be the Gamechanger for Aston Martin

Jock Clear: Newey Could Be the Gamechanger for Aston Martin

As the Formula 1 community debates which team will dominate the 2026 regulations, former engineer Jock Clear has offered a fascinating perspective that defies the common consensus. While many point to Mercedes as the heir apparent to the championship throne—citing their 2014 success—Clear is more intrigued by the "Adrian Newey factor" at Aston Martin. He suggests that the presence of the sport’s most successful designer could lead to a major upset on the grid. 

Questioning the Mercedes Hype 

Clear expressed a healthy skepticism regarding the widespread belief that Mercedes is the team to beat. He argued that the world has changed significantly since the last major engine regulation shift in 2014. Many key personnel have left the Brackley-based squad, and rival teams have spent the last decade learning exactly how Mercedes achieved their previous advantage. According to Clear, relying on past history to predict future success is a risky strategy in the fast-moving world of F1. 

The veteran engineer noted that while there is a "wave of belief" supporting Mercedes, the competition is far more prepared this time around. Every team on the grid has analyzed the 2014 transition, and the technical landscape of the 2026 power units—with their increased electrical reliance—is a different animal altogether. This opens the door for a team with a fresh perspective and a world-class design lead to seize the initiative. 

The Romanticism of Newey’s "Rocket" 

For Clear, the most fascinating storyline of the new era is whether Adrian Newey can deliver another "rocket" for Aston Martin. He admitted that a part of him—the "romantic"—would love to see Newey pull off another masterstroke with a new team. While he acknowledges that it might seem "crazy" to expect one man to consistently beat the giant manufacturers, Newey’s track record across multiple decades and regulation changes makes him a unique threat. 

Aston Martin’s 2026 project is arguably the most ambitious in the team's history, combining a new factory and wind tunnel with Newey’s expertise. Clear’s curiosity mirrors that of many in the paddock who wonder if the "Newey magic" can transcend team boundaries. If Aston Martin does indeed start the season as a frontrunner, it would confirm Clear’s suspicion that the 2026 hierarchy will be far more complex than a simple return to Mercedes dominance.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

