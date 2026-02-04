For years, the prospect of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes has been the ultimate "what if" scenario in the Formula 1 driver market. Team Principal Toto Wolff made no secret of his desire to sign the Dutchman as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, famously calling him his "top target." However, following a breakthrough 2025 season from George Russell, Wolff’s stance appears to be softening. The Austrian boss is now heaping praise on his current lead driver, suggesting that the need to chase Verstappen may have evaporated.

Russell Steps Up to the Plate

After missing out on Verstappen’s signature last year, Mercedes promoted rookie sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli and handed the keys of team leadership to Russell. The British driver responded with a stellar campaign, securing victories in Canada and Singapore and consistently challenging the championship protagonists. Wolff told the media at the launch of the new W17 that Russell’s ability to maintain a high level of performance during difficult moments was incredibly impressive.

"You always knew what the car was capable of when George was behind the wheel," Wolff stated. This reliability has given the team a sense of stability that they desperately needed during the transition post-Hamilton. Russell has proven he can lead the development of the car and deliver wins when the machinery allows, effectively answering the question of whether he is a true "number one" driver.

Focusing on the W17

With Russell performing at an elite level and Antonelli showing immense promise as a future star, Wolff seems content with his lineup. He emphasized that having two drivers who are fully integrated into the team allows Mercedes to focus entirely on car performance rather than distraction driver market sagas. "You don't get lost in the preparations," he noted.

The implication is clear: while Verstappen remains a generational talent, Mercedes believes they already have a driver capable of winning the world title in George Russell. If the W17 is as fast as the early shakedown numbers suggest, Wolff may find that the driver he already has is exactly the driver he needs.