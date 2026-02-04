user icon
icon

Toto Wolff Hints Mercedes No Longer Needs Verstappen

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Toto Wolff Hints Mercedes No Longer Needs Verstappen

For years, the prospect of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes has been the ultimate "what if" scenario in the Formula 1 driver market. Team Principal Toto Wolff made no secret of his desire to sign the Dutchman as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, famously calling him his "top target." However, following a breakthrough 2025 season from George Russell, Wolff’s stance appears to be softening. The Austrian boss is now heaping praise on his current lead driver, suggesting that the need to chase Verstappen may have evaporated.

Russell Steps Up to the Plate 

After missing out on Verstappen’s signature last year, Mercedes promoted rookie sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli and handed the keys of team leadership to Russell. The British driver responded with a stellar campaign, securing victories in Canada and Singapore and consistently challenging the championship protagonists. Wolff told the media at the launch of the new W17 that Russell’s ability to maintain a high level of performance during difficult moments was incredibly impressive. 

More about Mercedes McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

Feb 23
 George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts

George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts

Feb 23

"You always knew what the car was capable of when George was behind the wheel," Wolff stated. This reliability has given the team a sense of stability that they desperately needed during the transition post-Hamilton. Russell has proven he can lead the development of the  car and deliver wins when the machinery allows, effectively answering the question of whether he is a true "number one" driver. 

Focusing on the W17 

With Russell performing at an elite level and Antonelli showing immense promise as a future star, Wolff seems content with his lineup. He emphasized that having two drivers who are fully integrated into the team allows Mercedes to focus entirely on car performance rather than distraction driver market sagas. "You don't get lost in the preparations," he noted. 

The implication is clear: while Verstappen remains a generational talent, Mercedes believes they already have a driver capable of winning the world title in George Russell. If the W17 is as fast as the early shakedown numbers suggest, Wolff may find that the driver he already has is exactly the driver he needs. 

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Toto Wolff Mercedes Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar