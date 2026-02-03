While pundits express concern over Aston Martin’s lack of mileage, Mercedes driver George Russell has offered a different perspective, expressing genuine admiration for the design of the rival AMR26. Russell, whose own team is tipped as the pre-season favorite, admitted that he couldn't help but be impressed by what Adrian Newey has created in Silverstone.

Respect for the Master's Work

The Aston Martin arrived late to the party in Barcelona, only hitting the track on Wednesday evening, but its visual impact was immediate. Russell specifically highlighted the rear suspension and the aerodynamic packaging as standout features. "What Adrian has done with that car... That looks really spectacular," Russell told The Race. The Briton acknowledged that Newey’s track record—combined with Honda’s proven ability to build championship-winning engines for Red Bull—makes Aston Martin a dangerous dark horse, regardless of their quiet test week.

Fast vs. Sexy

Despite his praise for the car's aesthetics, Russell was quick to remind everyone of the brutal reality of racing. "It's not a competition of who has the sexiest car," he joked. "It's about who races around the track the fastest." He noted that while the Aston Martin might be the most visually striking machine on the grid, points are awarded for lap times, not design awards.

Russell’s comments reflect a wariness within the Mercedes camp. They know that a Newey car often starts slow before developing into a dominant force. "People always look at the fastest car, and we will find out in Melbourne who that is," Russell concluded. "Whoever that may be, that will be the car you let yourself be inspired by." For now, Mercedes leads the way, but they are keeping a very close eye on the black car in the Aston Martin garage.