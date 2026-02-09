After months of uncharacteristic silence following his departure from Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner has returned to the spotlight with a story that perfectly encapsulates the bizarre world of Formula 1 recruitment. The former teambaas, who led Red Bull to legendary status with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, was recently a guest on the Christian O'Connell show, where he reminisced about his time at the helm.

An Unconventional Interview

The story dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic, a period when Red Bull was aggressively hiring for its ambitious new engine project. Horner recalled one particular candidate whom he was "desperate" to bring into the fold. The interview was taking place at Horner’s home when his wife, Geri Halliwell—famously known as "Ginger Spice" of the Spice Girls—interrupted to bring the candidate a cup of coffee.

The engineer was visibly starstruck, prompting Geri to strike up a conversation. When he mentioned that he was a musician who played the guitar, Geri took things a step further. "Five minutes later she came back with a guitar and said, 'Here, play!'" Horner laughed.

From Love Songs to Brackley

What started as a high-stakes professional interview quickly devolved into a surreal private concert. The candidate ended up serenading Geri Halliwell with Iranian love songs while a bemused Christian Horner looked on. The musical diversion, however, didn't have the intended effect of sealing the deal for Red Bull. "The next day, he signed with Mercedes!" Horner revealed, illustrating how even the charm of a Spice Girl isn't always enough to beat the lure of the Silver Arrows.