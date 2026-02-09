user icon
icon

The Guitar and the "Ginger Spice" Coffee: Horner’s Hilarious Mercedes Blunder

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
The Guitar and the "Ginger Spice" Coffee: Horner’s Hilarious Mercedes Blunder

After months of uncharacteristic silence following his departure from Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner has returned to the spotlight with a story that perfectly encapsulates the bizarre world of Formula 1 recruitment. The former teambaas, who led Red Bull to legendary status with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, was recently a guest on the Christian O'Connell show, where he reminisced about his time at the helm. 

An Unconventional Interview 

The story dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic, a period when Red Bull was aggressively hiring for its ambitious new engine project. Horner recalled one particular candidate whom he was "desperate" to bring into the fold. The interview was taking place at Horner’s home when his wife, Geri Halliwell—famously known as "Ginger Spice" of the Spice Girls—interrupted to bring the candidate a cup of coffee. 

More about Mercedes McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

Feb 23
 George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts

George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts

Feb 23

The engineer was visibly starstruck, prompting Geri to strike up a conversation. When he mentioned that he was a musician who played the guitar, Geri took things a step further. "Five minutes later she came back with a guitar and said, 'Here, play!'" Horner laughed. 

From Love Songs to Brackley 

What started as a high-stakes professional interview quickly devolved into a surreal private concert. The candidate ended up serenading Geri Halliwell with Iranian love songs while a bemused Christian Horner looked on. The musical diversion, however, didn't have the intended effect of sealing the deal for Red Bull. "The next day, he signed with Mercedes!" Horner revealed, illustrating how even the charm of a Spice Girl isn't always enough to beat the lure of the Silver Arrows. 

F1 News Christian Horner Mercedes Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (52)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar