Flavio Briatore has reiterated that his return to Alpine was contingent on one non-negotiable condition: the team had to secure a Mercedes engine deal. The flamboyant Italian advisor, known for his no-nonsense approach, revealed that he refused to be part of a project destined for mediocrity. In his view, continuing with the underpowered Renault engine was a dead end, and a partnership with Mercedes was the only path back to competitiveness.

Ending the Era of Mediocrity

Briatore explained that when he was approached by Renault CEO Luca de Meo in 2024, he immediately laid his cards on the table. "There was no Plan B," he stated. He demanded that the team transition from a works manufacturer to a customer team, utilizing the Mercedes power unit and gearbox for the 2026 season. This move aligns Alpine technically with McLaren and the Mercedes works team, effectively removing the engine as a variable for poor performance.

The decision was controversial internally, leading to protests at the Viry-Châtillon engine factory, but Briatore insists it was the logical choice for a team serious about winning. He praised the cooperation with Mercedes so far, noting that the German manufacturer has been even more helpful than anticipated. This partnership allows Alpine to focus 100% of its resources on aerodynamics and chassis dynamics.

No More Hiding Places

With a championship-caliber engine in the back of the car, Briatore warns that there are "no more excuses." The team can no longer blame a horsepower deficit for qualifying in the midfield. He joked that his life at the track will be easier now that he doesn't have to ask how many tenths they are losing on the straights. The pressure has now shifted entirely to the design team to produce a chassis worthy of the power unit it carries.