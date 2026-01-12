George Russell has been named as a potential world championship favourite for the 2026 Formula 1 season, with Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert both highlighting the Mercedes driver as a dark horse for the new regulation era. According to the former world champions, Russell’s consistency, maturity and position within Mercedes could put him in an ideal spot when the sport resets.

With sweeping technical changes coming in 2026, predicting a champion is risky. But Hill and Herbert believe Russell’s profile fits the moment.

“He Could Surprise a Lot of People”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hill explained why Russell stands out. “George could surprise a lot of people,” he said.

Hill believes Russell has quietly built a strong foundation. “He’s grown enormously over the last few seasons.”

According to Hill, Russell’s biggest strength is balance. “He’s fast, but he’s also very controlled.”

Mercedes Seen as Well Positioned

Both Hill and Herbert pointed to Mercedes as a key factor. “Mercedes usually get regulation changes right,” Herbert said.

He highlighted the team’s history. “They’ve shown they can adapt better than most.”

That track record makes Russell an attractive candidate. “If Mercedes nail the rules, George is right there.”

Russell’s Maturity Makes the Difference

Herbert stressed that Russell’s mentality has evolved. “He’s no longer the young driver trying to prove something.”

He described Russell as calm under pressure. “That’s crucial in a title fight.”

Hill agreed, noting Russell’s ability to manage weekends strategically. “He knows when to push and when to take points.”

Not the Obvious Favourite

Interestingly, Russell is not the obvious name being discussed for 2026. Drivers like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc naturally dominate predictions.

That, Hill believes, works in Russell’s favour. “Being underestimated can be an advantage.”

He explained that pressure tends to follow favourites. “Sometimes the dark horse slips through.”

Experience Without Burnout

Russell’s experience also plays a role. By 2026, he will have multiple seasons at Mercedes behind him, but without the fatigue that can come from years of title battles.

“He’s experienced enough, but still hungry,” Herbert said.

That combination, Hill added, is ideal. “You want confidence without complacency.”

A Season That Resets Everything

Hill cautioned that 2026 will be unpredictable. “Everything resets. No one really knows.”

However, that uncertainty creates opportunity. “That’s when new names can emerge.” Russell, according to both men, fits that profile perfectly.

Whether he becomes champion will depend on Mercedes delivering a competitive car. But as the sport approaches its biggest reset in years, Russell’s name is firmly in the conversation. Quietly consistent, strategically smart and now widely respected, he may enter 2026 not as the favourite, but as the one to watch.