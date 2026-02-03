user icon
Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has unleashed a scathing attack on rival teams, accusing them of paranoia and "excuse-making" regarding the new 2026 engine regulations. The paddock has been buzzing with accusations that Mercedes and Red Bull-Ford have found a "loophole" concerning the compression ratio of their power units—a trick that supposedly boosts power while lowering fuel consumption. Wolff, however, is having none of it. 

The "Loophole" Controversy Explained 

The controversy centers on how engine compression ratios are measured. The regulations state they must be checked at ambient temperature, but rivals suspect Mercedes has found a way to alter this ratio once the engine is up to operating temperature, legally bypassing the spirit of the rule. Ross Brawn, F1's technical chief, has previously called such moves "clever interpretation," but struggling teams view it as an unfair advantage. 

Wolff dismissed these complaints as a distraction tactic used by teams who have failed to do their own homework. "I simply do not understand why some teams focus so much on others, while the rules are very clear and transparent," Wolff fumed to reporters in Barcelona. He insisted that Mercedes has maintained a constant, positive dialogue with the FIA throughout the development process and that their power unit is 100% legal.

"Sort Your Own Sh*t Out" 

In a rare outburst of raw frustration, Wolff advised his competitors to look in the mirror. "Secret meetings, secret letters, and constantly inventing new test methods that do not exist... we try to minimize distraction," he stated. "You do that by looking at yourself, not by looking for excuses beforehand." 

Wolff’s message was blunt: "Others just have to sort their own sh*t out." The Mercedes boss believes that the teams making the most noise are simply preparing a narrative to explain their own lack of performance. While he remains "skeptical" about Mercedes' own chances until the first race, his confidence in the legality and performance of the W17’s engine is absolute. 

