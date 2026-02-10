user icon
icon

The "Compression Trick": Inside the Mercedes Motor Controversy

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
The "Compression Trick": Inside the Mercedes Motor Controversy

The Formula 1 paddock is currently embroiled in a high-stakes technical dispute that threatens to overshadow the start of the new season. At the heart of the storm is a "clever trick" allegedly employed by Mercedes regarding their engine's compression ratios. While the German manufacturer has seemingly found a loophole to extract more horsepower, the ripple effects have sent shockwaves through the sport's governing body and its rival manufacturers. 

A Loophole in the Heat 

With the introduction of radical new engine and aerodynamic regulations this year, every manufacturer has been scouring the rulebook for a competitive edge. Mercedes appears to have found one by manipulating compression ratios as the engine temperature increases. According to FIA technical head Nikolas Tombazis, clever engineering has allowed a way to potentially increase these ratios the hotter the engine runs, leading to a significant performance advantage. 

More about Mercedes McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

Feb 23
 George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts

George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts

Feb 23

This development has not gone down well with the rest of the grid. Rival power unit manufacturers—Audi, Ferrari, Honda, and most recently Red Bull—have voiced their anger, with several teams even sending formal letters of complaint to the FIA. They argue that the trick circumvents the spirit of the new regulations, creating an uneven playing field before a single race has been run. 

The Race for a Resolution 

The FIA now finds itself in a precarious position. While they initially seemed hesitant to intervene, the growing coalition of protesting manufacturers has forced their hand. Tombazis has stated that the federation's goal is to find a solution before the season opener in Melbourne, as they are desperate to avoid the dispute ending up in a courtroom or a stewards' room. 

"We want to see the fight happen on the track, not in a courtroom or a steward's office," Tombazis explained. The pressure is on to provide clarity and a resolution that satisfies all parties, ensuring the focus remains on the racing rather than technical litigation.

F1 News Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar