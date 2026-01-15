user icon
icon

Mercedes Face Early Setback as 2026 Engine Woes Emerge

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Mercedes Face Early Setback as 2026 Engine Woes Emerge

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has long been viewed by many as the early favorite to master the upcoming technical regulations. While the German squad has officially distanced itself from this status, paddock insiders and experts remain convinced of their potential. Many draw parallels to 2014, when the Silver Arrows were in a class of their own following the introduction of the original hybrid engine rules. However, recent whispers from the paddock suggest that the team may have hit a significant stumbling block during the integration of their brand-new power unit. While rivals expected Mercedes to hit the ground running, reports of technical failures have cast a shadow over their preparations for the sport's next major era. 

Herbert Reveals Integration Issues at Brackley 

Former Grand Prix winner and FIA steward Johnny Herbert has shed light on the quiet concerns surrounding the Mercedes camp, dismissing the idea that the positive rumors are entirely accurate. Herbert noted that while he hasn't heard from the teams directly, he has received accounts of a fundamental issue during the assembly phase. Specifically, the team reportedly struggled when attempting to fit the new internal combustion engine into the rear of the chassis. According to Herbert, the most alarming detail was that the car simply refused to start once the components were finally in place. 

More about Mercedes Mercedes to Become Exclusive FIA Safety Car Provider

Mercedes to Become Exclusive FIA Safety Car Provider

Jan 20
 Jock Clear: Newey Could Be the Gamechanger for Aston Martin

Jock Clear: Newey Could Be the Gamechanger for Aston Martin

Jan 19

This revelation stands in stark contrast to the narrative that Mercedes has already perfected the 18:1 compression ratio technology, which is rumored to give them a fifteen-horsepower edge over Ferrari, Red Bull, Audi, and Honda. Herbert suggested that while the factory remains quiet and focused, these types of teething problems are common when dealing with such radical shifts in motor and aerodynamic regulations. The British analyst indicated that the unknown factors of the 2026 ruleset are already beginning to bite, even for a team with the vast resources of Mercedes. 

Audi and Red Bull Prepare for a New Frontier 

While Mercedes grapples with its power unit, the rest of the grid is undergoing a massive transformation with the arrival of new power unit suppliers. The 2026 season will see the introduction of several manufacturers, including Audi and the partnership between Red Bull and Ford. Max Verstappen has already identified Audi as a potential dark horse for the future, noting that while the German giant might take a year or two to find its feet, the foundation is being laid for long-term success. Audi has already completed a shakedown in Barcelona with drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, signalling that their project is well underway.

Red Bull Racing is also facing a steep learning curve as they transition to becoming an independent engine manufacturer with Ford. Helmut Marko has been candid about the immense financial investment required to build their own power unit from scratch, admitting the costs far exceeded initial estimates. While Ford executives remain optimistic that the project is on schedule, Marko warned that expecting an immediate victory in the first year of the new engine regulations would be an incredible achievement rather than a guarantee. As the teams prepare for the first official tests, the tension between innovation and reliability is reaching a breaking point. 

 

F1 News Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar