Tension Rising: McLaren Concerned About Upcoming Races

  • Published on 23 Oct 2025 08:37
  • By: Bob Plaizier

For much of the season, it looked like Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were set for a two-way fight for the world championship. But in recent weeks, their lead has shrunk dramatically — and Max Verstappen has closed the gap. Still, according to David Croft, McLaren isn’t panicking just yet. 

McLaren’s dominance fading 

Earlier in the year, McLaren appeared untouchable. The team was comfortably ahead of its rivals and had only been beaten three times all season. Several tracks were even labelled as “McLaren circuits.” Yet that dominance has faded. Verstappen has now won three of the last five Grands Prix, and with Red Bull’s resurgence, the pressure on McLaren is intensifying. 

What went wrong at McLaren? 

Sky Sports commentator David Croft noticed that things have become more complicated for the Woking-based team. Speaking on The F1 Show podcast, he shared a brief exchange he had with McLaren team principal Andrea Stella after the race in Austin. 

“We had a short chat, and he said: ‘Look, we left a lot of time in the garage.’ He was pointing at all kinds of tools — it was his way of suggesting they couldn’t run the car as low and aggressively as they wanted,” Croft explained. 

Which races worry McLaren most? 

Croft also asked Stella which of the upcoming races might prove tricky. “I said: ‘How do the next weekends look?’ He replied: ‘Mexico and Brazil, if it’s dry, should be good for us. We’re not too worried about Qatar and Abu Dhabi — those are our circuits. Vegas, though… that’s a tricky one. We struggled there last year, but we think we’ve found something.’” 

According to Croft, Stella remains calm and confident despite the growing pressure. “He’s not panicking at all. They think they’ve learned from last year — in the final stint, Lando found something that really brought the car to life. That’s what they’re building on.” 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

