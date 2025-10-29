user icon
McLaren Praises Oscar Piastri After Mexico GP: “Oscar Can Be Proud of Himself”

McLaren Praises Oscar Piastri After Mexico GP: “Oscar Can Be Proud of Himself”
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 11:40
  • By: Bob Plaizier

It wasn’t the easiest weekend for Oscar Piastri, but the McLaren driver still managed to end the Mexican Grand Prix on a positive note. Finishing fifth at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the young Australian showed resilience and composure in challenging conditions. While teammate Lando Norris dominated the weekend and reclaimed the championship lead, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella was full of praise for Piastri’s performance and growth. 

Piastri’s Challenging Weekend in Mexico 

For Piastri, it marked his fourth consecutive race without a podium — a noticeable dip after his strong start to the season. While Norris started from pole and took an emphatic victory with a thirty-second gap to the rest, Piastri had to settle for a solid fifth place. “Oscar can be proud of how he bounced back,” Stella told the international media after the race. 

McLaren spent much of the weekend analyzing why Piastri has struggled to match Norris’ pace in recent events. According to Stella, the answer lies partly in the car’s behavior and how it interacts with Piastri’s driving style — particularly on low-grip circuits like Mexico City. “We spent a lot of time reviewing data, onboards, and feedback,” Stella explained. “We

found that in these tricky conditions, you need to handle the car differently. The rear slides more, and that doesn’t always suit Oscar’s natural driving instinct.” 

Stella Applauds Piastri’s Progress 

Despite those challenges, Stella was impressed with how quickly Piastri adapted. “He responded really well to our analysis. Between Saturday and Sunday, the improvement was clear — his race pace was much stronger. Unfortunately, he was stuck behind traffic for most of the Grand Prix, so he couldn’t fully show his speed.” 

The Italian team boss emphasized that weekends like these are crucial for Piastri’s long-term development. “These races build experience. We’re learning together and helping him become a more complete driver. The next four races will bring totally different conditions, so what he learned here will be valuable. Oscar should absolutely be proud of the way he approached this weekend.”

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

