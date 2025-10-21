Ben Sulayem Surprised Brown with Horner’s Presence at Dinner

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem caused a stir last week with an unexpected Instagram post. The image showed him dining with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner — a meeting that raised eyebrows across the paddock. As it turns out, Brown hadn’t been told in advance that Horner would be there.

A surprise guest

Brown and Horner haven’t always seen eye to eye. The two have clashed on multiple occasions in recent years, and when Horner was dismissed by Red Bull earlier this summer, Brown was one of several figures to comment publicly on the situation. Since his exit, Horner has largely stayed out of the spotlight, though he has been linked to potential returns with Aston Martin, Alpine, and Ferrari.

That’s why the dinner with Ben Sulayem and Brown came as such a surprise — and when Viaplay asked Brown about it in Austin, he couldn’t help but laugh. “There’s no sound on that photo!” he joked when asked what the trio had discussed.

“It was just a nice dinner”

Brown then explained how the meeting came about. “I was invited by the president for dinner,” he said. “He told me he was bringing a special guest — and that was the other special guest.”

According to Brown, the atmosphere was relaxed. “It was a very nice dinner,” he added. “Of course, we talked about racing, but nothing major. We didn’t solve any world problems!”

A genuine surprise

The most surprising part? Brown had no idea Horner would be joining. When asked directly whether Ben Sulayem had told him in advance, he confirmed: “Not at the time, no. I’ve known Christian for a hundred years, and yes, we’ve had our differences — but it was a really enjoyable evening!”

A quiet comeback brewing?

Whether Horner is planning a return to Formula 1 remains unclear, but his reappearance in the company of two major figures has reignited speculation. For now, both Brown and Ben

Sulayem insist it was just a friendly dinner — though in F1, few meetings ever happen by coincidence.