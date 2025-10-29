user icon
Lando Norris Takes Control at McLaren: “Now I Finally Have the Car I Want”

Lando Norris Takes Control at McLaren: “Now I Finally Have the Car I Want”
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 09:38
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lando Norris is in the form of his life. The McLaren driver dominated the Mexican Grand Prix to take the championship lead from teammate Oscar Piastri, continuing a stunning run of performances that have made him one of the strongest contenders for the 2025 Formula 1 world title. The Brit explained how he turned his season around — and why he finally feels at one with his car. 

Norris Explains His Turnaround in Form 

Before the summer break, Oscar Piastri seemed to be on course for his first world title. Since then, however, the momentum has shifted dramatically. Norris has surged forward alongside Max Verstappen, and his dominant victory in Mexico City moved him one point ahead of Piastri in the standings, with Verstappen now 35 points behind. 

Speaking after his win, Norris said that the key to his resurgence lies in confidence and car balance. “I just felt better with the car,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s all about feeling. Last year I had that confidence, but this season I struggled to get the car truly under control.” 

That changed in Mexico. Norris was untouchable all weekend, finishing thirty seconds clear of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. “The car was incredibly fast but still tricky to drive. Once you find that balance, everything starts working. We’ve been working on that for weeks, even back in Singapore,” Norris explained. 

The McLaren Debrief That Changed Everything 

Norris revealed that his breakthrough came after an internal debrief at McLaren, where he and his engineers redefined what he needed from the car. “During the debrief, we basically said: this is exactly the car I don’t want. We’re not going to win races like this. This weekend, I finally had what I needed — and you can see the result. It’s that simple.”

The renewed harmony between Norris and his MCL38 has transformed McLaren’s title hopes. With four races remaining, the 25-year-old Brit has the championship within his grasp. Both Piastri and Verstappen remain serious threats, but Norris’ confidence has never been higher — and at this rate, his first Formula 1 world title is closer than ever.

