Brundle Fears for McLaren: "The Red Bull Is Better and Verstappen Is in Top Form!"
  • Published on 22 Oct 2025 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen is fully back in the Formula 1 title fight — and few would argue otherwise. After a dominant weekend in Austin, the Dutchman has closed the gap on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, reigniting the battle for the championship. But former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle believes McLaren should be worried. 

Verstappen unstoppable in Austin

At the Circuit of the Americas, Verstappen was in a league of his own. The Red Bull driver claimed Sprint pole, won the Sprint race, and took victory in Sunday’s Grand Prix, sealing a perfect weekend. It was another statement performance that reminded everyone that the reigning champion is still very much in contention. 

However, Brundle noted that Verstappen also benefitted from a bit of luck early in the race. “At the start, Charles Leclerc got ahead of Lando Norris and held him up for several laps, which gave Max a clear track to pull away,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column. “In many ways, that was a shame, because Lando might have been able to challenge Max — but that chance was gone.” 

“Verstappen’s momentum is frightening” 

The win in Austin significantly tightened the championship picture. Piastri still leads the standings, 14 points ahead of Norris and 40 clear of Verstappen. But the Dutchman’s recent form is undeniable. “Verstappen has scored 119 out of a possible 133 points in the last five races,” Brundle pointed out. “He’s closed the gap by 60 points — now he’s only 40 behind.” 

Brundle warned that McLaren needs to respond quickly. “If this continues, he’ll be champion,” he said. “McLaren needs the upcoming tracks to bring them back into contention. Right now, Red Bull has the better all-round car — and Max is in absolutely peak form.” 

The fight is back on 

After a few quiet months in the title battle, Verstappen’s surge has completely changed the dynamic. The pressure is now squarely on McLaren’s shoulders — and as Brundle put it, when Verstappen and Red Bull hit their stride, “they’re almost impossible to stop.”

