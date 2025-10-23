user icon
McLaren Losing Grip: “Verstappen Remains an Exceptional Driver!”

  • Published on 23 Oct 2025 07:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner believes McLaren is starting to feel the pressure as Max Verstappen continues to close the gap in the championship fight. What was once a 104-point lead has now shrunk to just 40 — and with five races remaining, the tension is rising fast. 

“Nerves are starting to show” 

Speaking to Sport.de, the German former racer said he sees a clear shift in body language within the McLaren camp. “The nerves are already showing,” Danner observed. “You could see it, for example, in how Zak Brown reacted to Nico Hülkenberg after their collision in the sprint race — it was completely unnecessary.” 

With only five Grands Prix and two sprint weekends left, Verstappen needs to gain an average of eight points per weekend over the two McLaren drivers to retain his world title — a task Danner considers entirely possible. “McLaren know exactly how real that threat is,” he added. 

“They had written Verstappen off” 

For many in the paddock, Verstappen’s resurgence has come as a surprise. At the midpoint of the season, the Dutchman had been all but written off, as pundits and fans alike expected a new world champion to emerge after four dominant years. Yet the reigning champion is once again mounting an impressive comeback. 

“If Verstappen wins the title, it’ll come out of nowhere,” said Danner. “He was practically written off by much of the media. The narrative was: if he doesn’t have the best car, he can’t win. I’ve always disagreed with that — because Max Verstappen remains an exceptional, world-class driver.” 

Verstappen back in control 

Verstappen has won three of the last five races, with Oscar Piastri and George Russell taking the others. His consistency — combined with Red Bull’s late-season improvements — has reignited the title battle. 

If Verstappen can maintain this form, he could claim his fifth world championship, equalling Michael Schumacher’s record and reaffirming his status as one of the sport’s greatest competitors.

F1 News Max Verstappen Christian Danner McLaren Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
