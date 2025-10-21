user icon
icon

The hidden reason McLaren lost in Austin - a €25 million blunder

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
The hidden reason McLaren lost in Austin - a €25 million blunder
  • Published on 21 Oct 2025 14:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

McLaren was the dominant force of 2025. But in Austin, the papaya-orange MCL39 was suddenly too slow for Max Verstappen. The reason? A technical domino effect that began with Saturday's sprint crash. Ted Kravitz from Sky Sports reveals the story. 

The sprint crash destroyed more than carbon 

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both crashed in the sprint. That cost eight certain points. But the real damage was invisible to cameras. 

More about McLaren Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Oct 31
 The Champion’s Mindset: What Sets Verstappen Apart from Norris and Piastri

The Champion’s Mindset: What Sets Verstappen Apart from Norris and Piastri

Oct 30

McLaren lost all representative data on two crucial factors. Tire degradation over long runs. And more importantly: wear on the plank underneath the car.  In Formula 1, data is king. Without data, McLaren was suddenly blind.

The fear of disqualification 

The plank rules are merciless. If the wooden plate is too worn at race end, disqualification automatically follows. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc know how painful that is. 

Without data on how the rough COTA track would attack the plank, engineers faced an impossible choice. Maximum performance with disqualification risk. Or play it safe with speed loss. 

The dilemma: 

● Run low = maximum downforce but disqualification risk 

● Run high = safe but slow 

● No data = gambling with millions at stake 

● Competitors had sprint data and perfect setup

Performance sacrificed for safety 

McLaren chose safety. The team preventively raised the ride height of both cars. "Raise the car up a little bit," as Kravitz explained. 

That technical compromise had direct consequences on track. Significant downforce loss. Worse balance in Sector 1's fast corners. A car that "left performance on the table." 

Red Bull and Ferrari had run a full sprint. They had perfect data and could optimize their setup. McLaren had to gamble and lost.

The invisible price of sprint format 

The Austin defeat wasn't about an inferior car. McLaren was forced into a suboptimal technical compromise due to data shortage. 

Pierre Waché, Red Bull's technical director, spoke about "getting it spot on." He meant the perfect setup. McLaren completely lacked that luxury.

This incident reveals a fundamental problem with sprint races. A Saturday crash can undermine Sunday's full potential. Not through physical damage, but through information loss.

One crash's domino effect 

Eight points lost in the sprint. Performance sacrificed in the race. Verstappen won with authority while McLaren watched helplessly. 

The real cost? Immeasurable. A missed chance to decide the title fight. Confidence showing cracks. Momentum shifting to Red Bull. 

McLaren had Austin's fastest car. But speed means nothing if you don't dare use it.

F1 News McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar