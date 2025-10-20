user icon
McLaren civil war explodes in Austin - is title fight now unsustainable?

McLaren civil war explodes in Austin - is title fight now unsustainable?
  • Published on 20 Oct 2025 07:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The crash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the Austin sprint race is the biggest story of the weekend. Not because it happened, but because of what it means. The Papaya War that began in Singapore has now fully exploded. CEO Zak Brown called the driving "amateur hour driving" - partly shielding his own drivers.

Zak Brown's stunning "amateur hour" statement 

Zak Brown chose his words carefully after the sprint race crash. By calling other drivers' behavior "amateur hour driving," he shifted blame away from his own team. 

A striking tactic from the McLaren CEO. Instead of publicly reprimanding his drivers, he directed attention to the hectic circumstances of the sprint race. 

But behind the scenes, reality is different. The crash between Norris and Piastri was no accident, it was the boiling point of weeks of built-up tension. 

Brown's strategy: 

● Calls other drivers "amateur hour" 

● Publicly protects own drivers 

● Implicitly acknowledges internal problems 

● Tries to deflect pressure outward 

● But tension continues to simmer internally 

● Austin weekend exposes deep cracks 

Norris' telling fear for the main race

Lando Norris was worried about one thing after the sprint race: "Don't get hit" at the start of the main race. That statement shows the tension that now exists. 

The Brit no longer trusts his teammate. After Singapore and now Austin, all trust has evaporated. Every action on track is seen through the lens of internal struggle. 

Norris drove more defensively than normal in the main race. He took fewer risks during overtaking moves on Piastri. The psychological damage from the crash is clearly visible.

Piastri's form crisis worsens situation 

Oscar Piastri hasn't achieved a podium in his last three races. His lead over Norris in the championship shrinks race after race. 

The pressure on the Australian is increasing. He feels his title chances slipping away. That makes him more prone to mistakes and more aggressive in battles with his teammate. 

Piastri's situation: 

● No podium in last 3 races 

● Lead over Norris shrinking 

● Title chances seem to be slipping away 

● Growing frustration visible 

● More aggressive driving behavior 

● Austin crash symptom of bigger problems 

 Psychological breach now complete 

The psychological breach between Norris and Piastri is now complete. What began as friendly rivalry has now become open hostility. 

McLaren is trying to hold things together, but the cracks grow larger with each race. The Papaya Rules that were supposed to guarantee fairness have actually created distrust.

Management stands powerless 

Andrea Stella and his team stand powerless. They can no longer control the drivers without disadvantaging one of them. 

Every decision is now seen as bias. Applying Papaya Rules means helping one driver. Not intervening means accepting chaos. 

McLaren's dilemma: 

● Can no longer manage neutrally 

● Every decision disadvantages someone 

● Papaya Rules trust completely gone 

● Drivers taking matters into own hands 

● Team has lost control

● Title chances endangered by internal struggle 

Is the title fight still sustainable? 

The question everyone is asking: is this title fight still sustainable? Can Norris and Piastri continue racing together without taking each other out? 

Austin showed that the answer is "no". The next crash is not a matter of if, but when.

