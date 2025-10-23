Andrea Stella keeps repeating that the title fight is "in our hands." The McLaren team boss wants his drivers to "enjoy" the pressure. But reality on track tells a different story. Max Verstappen wins three of four races. The lead shrinks dramatically. And McLaren is visibly starting to wobble.

Stella's noble experiment

Stella tries protecting his team with a carefully chosen message. The intense title fight is a "privilege." The current nail-biting competition is F1's true nature. The earlier dominance was "anomalous."

This approach stems from his Ferrari experience. Stella has seen title fights fail through internal pressure. He's trying to prevent that implosion now.

But a gap yawns between management messaging and reality. For Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, "enjoy it" feels otherworldly. This is their once-in-a-lifetime title chance.

Stella's strategy:

● Normalize pressure as "privilege"

● Don't allow defensive mode

● Let drivers race freely

● Project confidence externally

● Accept internal rivalry as strength

The cracks are visible

Singapore revealed the truth. Norris made contact with Piastri. The team lost crucial points through internal rivalry. Norris' reaction? "It's racing." A trivialization that says everything.

The aftermath was painful. Piastri missed the constructors' title celebration. He had media duties while teammates sprayed champagne. That awkward dynamic exposed internal tension.

Experts see it too. "McLaren has lost it," echoes through the paddock. Championship leader Piastri is "cramping up under expectation." Perception becomes reality.

The internal enemy

The rivalry between Norris and Piastri was strength in the first half. Both drivers lifted each other to higher levels. Now it's become strategic weakness.

Every point they take from each other is double victory for Verstappen. The Singapore collision. Norris' mechanical failure at Zandvoort. These aren't isolated incidents anymore.

These are moments when the championship was possibly thrown away.

Papaya Rules on trial. McLaren's philosophy to let drivers race free was a sign of confidence. Now it becomes existential risk. Question is how long Stella can hold onto this noble principle.

Verstappen smells the fear

Max Verstappen plays this game perfectly. He doesn't just win races. He destroys his opponents' hope. The four-time world champion now radiates belief he lacked earlier.

Martin Brundle put it sharply. "He's living in the heads of the McLaren players now." That constant threat eats away at confidence. It's psychological warfare at the highest level.

Piastri remains publicly fearless. "Still prefer to be in my position," he says. But is this real confidence? Or bravado masking underlying stress?

Mexico as turning point

The team has concerns about certain upcoming races. Stella's public calm possibly doesn't reflect internal reality. Mexico City's altitude brings unique challenges. Thin air, overheating, fatigue.

For drivers under immense pressure, this extra stress could be the tipping point. McLaren must prove in Mexico that the philosophy works. Or allow pragmatism and issue team orders.

The title fight isn't won with the fastest car. It's won with mental resilience. Verstappen has it. McLaren still must prove they have it too.