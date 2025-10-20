All eyes are on the drivers' title, but the battle for second place in the constructors' championship is just as important and financially crucial. Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are fighting for millions and the future. This is the invisible war that could determine the season.

Current standings after Austin exciting

After the race in Austin, Mercedes now stands second in the constructors' championship, with a small lead over Ferrari and Red Bull.

The margins are razor-thin. Each race can tip the balance. One double DNF and the pecking order is completely changed.

Standings after Austin (estimated):

● P1: McLaren (far ahead)

● P2: Mercedes (slight lead)

● P3: Ferrari (within a few points)

● P4: Red Bull (following closely)

● Margins between P2-P4 very small

● Final races crucial for classification

What's really at stake

But what does this battle actually mean? Millions in prize money, more wind tunnel time and prestige. The financial impact is enormous.

A higher classification directly delivers more money from FOM payments. But more importantly: teams that finish lower get more development time.

That seems paradoxical, but it's intended to keep the field together. The champion gets the least wind tunnel time, P10 the most.

Financial impact P2 vs P3:

● €10-15 million difference prize money

● Extra wind tunnel time for lower position

● More CFD credits for development

● Sponsor value of higher position

● Momentum toward 2026

● Prestige and team morale

Mercedes had disappointing weekend

Mercedes had a disappointing weekend in Austin despite their P2 position. George Russell finished only sixth. Kimi Antonelli spun out during his substitute stint.

The team expected more after strong form in Singapore. Austin showed that consistency is still a problem.

That inconsistency could cost Mercedes dearly in the battle for P2. Ferrari and Red Bull are closing in.

Ferrari had top weekend and reduced deficit

Ferrari on the other hand had a top weekend. Leclerc P3 and Hamilton P4 delivered crucial points.

The Italian team has significantly reduced the deficit to Mercedes. If this form continues, they could still grab P2 before the end of the season.

Ferrari's momentum:

● Best weekend of last month

● Both drivers in points

● Deficit to Mercedes reduced

● Confidence growing in team

● Mexico at altitude possibly advantageous

● Realistic chance for P2 with continuing form

Red Bull thanks to Verstappen also in fight

Red Bull remains in the fight thanks to Verstappen's dominant victory. Yuki Tsunoda's P7 also delivered important points.

The Austrian outfit is breathing down Ferrari's neck. With Verstappen in this form, they can still score points on both teams ahead.

Sergio Perez's disappointing performances are a problem though. Red Bull is missing points because their second driver isn't competing for top positions.