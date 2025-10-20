user icon
The war in shadows: why battle for P2 is more important than you think

  • Published on 20 Oct 2025 10:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

All eyes are on the drivers' title, but the battle for second place in the constructors' championship is just as important and financially crucial. Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are fighting for millions and the future. This is the invisible war that could determine the season. 

Current standings after Austin exciting 

After the race in Austin, Mercedes now stands second in the constructors' championship, with a small lead over Ferrari and Red Bull. 

The margins are razor-thin. Each race can tip the balance. One double DNF and the pecking order is completely changed. 

Standings after Austin (estimated): 

● P1: McLaren (far ahead) 

● P2: Mercedes (slight lead) 

● P3: Ferrari (within a few points) 

● P4: Red Bull (following closely) 

● Margins between P2-P4 very small 

● Final races crucial for classification 

What's really at stake 

But what does this battle actually mean? Millions in prize money, more wind tunnel time and prestige. The financial impact is enormous. 

A higher classification directly delivers more money from FOM payments. But more importantly: teams that finish lower get more development time.

That seems paradoxical, but it's intended to keep the field together. The champion gets the least wind tunnel time, P10 the most. 

Financial impact P2 vs P3: 

● €10-15 million difference prize money 

● Extra wind tunnel time for lower position 

● More CFD credits for development 

● Sponsor value of higher position 

● Momentum toward 2026 

● Prestige and team morale 

Mercedes had disappointing weekend 

Mercedes had a disappointing weekend in Austin despite their P2 position. George Russell finished only sixth. Kimi Antonelli spun out during his substitute stint. 

The team expected more after strong form in Singapore. Austin showed that consistency is still a problem. 

That inconsistency could cost Mercedes dearly in the battle for P2. Ferrari and Red Bull are closing in.

 Ferrari had top weekend and reduced deficit 

Ferrari on the other hand had a top weekend. Leclerc P3 and Hamilton P4 delivered crucial points. 

The Italian team has significantly reduced the deficit to Mercedes. If this form continues, they could still grab P2 before the end of the season. 

Ferrari's momentum: 

● Best weekend of last month 

● Both drivers in points 

● Deficit to Mercedes reduced 

● Confidence growing in team 

● Mexico at altitude possibly advantageous 

● Realistic chance for P2 with continuing form 

Red Bull thanks to Verstappen also in fight 

Red Bull remains in the fight thanks to Verstappen's dominant victory. Yuki Tsunoda's P7 also delivered important points. 

The Austrian outfit is breathing down Ferrari's neck. With Verstappen in this form, they can still score points on both teams ahead.

Sergio Perez's disappointing performances are a problem though. Red Bull is missing points because their second driver isn't competing for top positions.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

