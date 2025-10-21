Oscar Piastri seemed untouchable after the summer break. The McLaren driver had a 104-point lead over Max Verstappen. Four races later, that advantage has dramatically shrunk to just 40 points. The Australian is being attacked from two sides and visibly starting to wobble.

Verstappen smells blood

Max Verstappen isn't just winning races anymore. He's destroying his opponents' hope. The four-time world champion now radiates a belief he lacked earlier this season.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft summed it up perfectly. Verstappen is the T-Rex chasing the jeep with the McLaren drivers. That metaphor sticks like fear to the inside of the MCL39.

Martin Brundle put it even sharper. "He's living in the heads of the McLaren players now," the F1 analyst said. That constant threat eats away at Piastri's confidence.

The numbers don't lie:

● Piastri's lead after summer break: 104 points

● Current lead: just 40 points

● Loss in 4 races: 64 crucial points

● Crashes due to pressure: Azerbaijan and Austin sprint

The enemy within his own garage

The biggest threat doesn't come from Red Bull. It comes from the other side of the McLaren garage. Lando Norris is hunting his teammate without mercy.

The crash in the Austin sprint wasn't an accident. It was the boiling point of an escalating rivalry. Singapore, Monza, and now Austin. The pattern is clear.

McLaren refuses to intervene. CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella won't designate a number one. That noble philosophy exponentially increases pressure on Piastri.

"That's naive and suicidal"

Piastri's attempted switchback in Turn 1 was desperation. Analysts and fans were unanimous. "Naive" and "suicidal" were the most common descriptions.

This isn't a mistake from a driver in top form. This is overcompensation from someone who feels their championship grip slipping. Piastri is taking unnecessary risks because the pressure becomes unbearable.

Former team boss Guenther Steiner already warned. This approach could cost McLaren the title. History repeats itself. In 2007, Hamilton and Alonso destroyed each other. Räikkönen grabbed the crown.

"I'd rather be where I am"

After the race in Austin, Piastri clung to his position. "I'd rather be where I am than those other two," he said. The question is whether this confidence is real or a mask for vulnerability.

The next battle comes in Mexico City. That won't just be a test of speed. It will be Piastri's toughest psychological trial yet.

Verstappen smells opportunity. Norris accepts no number two status. Piastri stands alone.

Breaking point or turning point?

Was Austin the moment when the pressure became too much? Or does this force Piastri to show the mental resilience that true champions have?

The next four races will provide the answer. McLaren has the fastest car. But speed alone doesn't win titles if the driver buckles under pressure.

The two-front war has begun. Piastri must win both battles.