Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has heaped praise on Lando Norris after the McLaren driver secured his first world championship. Domenicali called Norris’ season “fantastic” and said the Briton perfectly embodied the spirit of modern Formula 1. He also highlighted the

level of competition that saw Max Verstappen miss out on the title by only two points and Oscar Piastri push both rivals throughout the season.

According to Domenicali, the 2024 campaign was one of the best advertisements the sport has seen in years. The fight between McLaren and Red Bull produced multiple twists, dramatic comebacks and a finale decided only in the closing laps. Norris’ triumph, he said, was a story that resonated well beyond the paddock.

“Norris Has Been Extraordinary”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Domenicali expressed admiration for Norris’ consistency across the season. “Lando has been extraordinary. He handled the pressure of a title fight with maturity and performed at an exceptional level.”

He emphasised that Norris’ first world title felt like a natural progression for a driver who had already proven himself among the elite. “We always knew Lando had the talent. Now he has the title to show it.”

Domenicali said Norris’ personality also makes him a strong ambassador for the sport. “He is relatable, charismatic and humble. Fans love him. That connection is important.”

Praise for Verstappen and Piastri

Although the spotlight was on Norris, Domenicali made clear that Verstappen and Piastri played a crucial role in elevating the championship. “Max delivered incredible performances. His comeback this year was one of the greatest we have seen. He pushed the title to the very last lap.”

He also highlighted Piastri’s impressive season. “Oscar was exceptional too. He showed he is a future world champion. The fact that McLaren had two drivers at such a high level made the battle even more exciting.”

Domenicali said the closeness between the three drivers demonstrated the competitive health of the sport. “When you have different teams and multiple drivers fighting for wins, you create unforgettable moments.”

A Season That Showcased F1 at Its Best

Domenicali praised the overall quality of the 2024 season, calling it a showcase of Formula 1’s strengths. “The racing was intense, the strategies were fascinating and the level of driving was outstanding. This is what fans want to see.”

He said the season strengthened the sport’s global appeal. “New markets, full grandstands, engaged fans. The energy around F1 is unbelievable right now, and this title fight helped fuel that.”

Looking Ahead With Confidence

Domenicali believes Norris’ championship will inspire the next generation of drivers and energise McLaren heading into the future. “This title will give McLaren enormous momentum. And for Lando, it is only the beginning.”

As Formula 1 prepares for another era of technical change, Domenicali said the sport is in excellent hands. “With drivers like Norris, Verstappen and Piastri leading the field, the future is very bright.”