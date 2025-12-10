user icon
icon

Domenicali Full of Praise for Norris After Title Success

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Domenicali Full of Praise for Norris After Title Success

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has heaped praise on Lando Norris after the McLaren driver secured his first world championship. Domenicali called Norris’ season “fantastic” and said the Briton perfectly embodied the spirit of modern Formula 1. He also highlighted the

level of competition that saw Max Verstappen miss out on the title by only two points and Oscar Piastri push both rivals throughout the season. 

More about Lando Norris FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

Dec 8
 Verstappen Full of Praise for World Champion Norris: “Everyone Dreams of This”

Verstappen Full of Praise for World Champion Norris: “Everyone Dreams of This”

Dec 8

According to Domenicali, the 2024 campaign was one of the best advertisements the sport has seen in years. The fight between McLaren and Red Bull produced multiple twists, dramatic comebacks and a finale decided only in the closing laps. Norris’ triumph, he said, was a story that resonated well beyond the paddock. 

“Norris Has Been Extraordinary” 

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Domenicali expressed admiration for Norris’ consistency across the season. “Lando has been extraordinary. He handled the pressure of a title fight with maturity and performed at an exceptional level.” 

He emphasised that Norris’ first world title felt like a natural progression for a driver who had already proven himself among the elite. “We always knew Lando had the talent. Now he has the title to show it.” 

Domenicali said Norris’ personality also makes him a strong ambassador for the sport. “He is relatable, charismatic and humble. Fans love him. That connection is important.” 

Praise for Verstappen and Piastri 

Although the spotlight was on Norris, Domenicali made clear that Verstappen and Piastri played a crucial role in elevating the championship. “Max delivered incredible performances. His comeback this year was one of the greatest we have seen. He pushed the title to the very last lap.” 

He also highlighted Piastri’s impressive season. “Oscar was exceptional too. He showed he is a future world champion. The fact that McLaren had two drivers at such a high level made the battle even more exciting.” 

Domenicali said the closeness between the three drivers demonstrated the competitive health of the sport. “When you have different teams and multiple drivers fighting for wins, you create unforgettable moments.” 

A Season That Showcased F1 at Its Best 

Domenicali praised the overall quality of the 2024 season, calling it a showcase of Formula 1’s strengths. “The racing was intense, the strategies were fascinating and the level of driving was outstanding. This is what fans want to see.” 

He said the season strengthened the sport’s global appeal. “New markets, full grandstands, engaged fans. The energy around F1 is unbelievable right now, and this title fight helped fuel that.”

Looking Ahead With Confidence 

Domenicali believes Norris’ championship will inspire the next generation of drivers and energise McLaren heading into the future. “This title will give McLaren enormous momentum. And for Lando, it is only the beginning.” 

As Formula 1 prepares for another era of technical change, Domenicali said the sport is in excellent hands. “With drivers like Norris, Verstappen and Piastri leading the field, the future is very bright.” 

F1 News Lando Norris Stefano Domenicali McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,430
  • Podiums 44
  • Grand Prix 152
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar