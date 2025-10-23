user icon
icon

Sky Sports Commentator Slams ‘Childish’ Red Bull Behavior

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sky Sports Commentator Slams ‘Childish’ Red Bull Behavior
  • Published on 23 Oct 2025 12:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The Red Bull Racing team has found itself under scrutiny once again after receiving a hefty fine following the United States Grand Prix. A team member remained on the grid for too long and was later caught trying to peel off a piece of tape belonging to McLaren from the pit wall. According to Sky Sports commentator David Croft, the incident was nothing short of childish. 

Growing tension between Red Bull and McLaren

The rivalry between Red Bull and McLaren has escalated dramatically in recent weeks. What began as a battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for the championship has turned into a three-way fight, with Max Verstappen storming back into contention after wins in Italy, Azerbaijan, and Austin. As the pressure builds, Red Bull appears to be pulling out every trick in the book to keep the title hopes alive. 

More about Red Bull Racing Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

What actually happened? 

After Sunday’s race in Austin, stewards fined Red Bull when it was discovered that one of their mechanics had lingered on the grid for too long. The following morning, more details emerged: McLaren has been using a small strip of tape on the pit wall to help Norris perfectly line up his car in the starting box. 

Red Bull had apparently caught on to this clever tactic — and, in response, began trying to remove McLaren’s tape before the race. According to reports, McLaren has since reinforced the tape to stop Red Bull from interfering. While the behavior isn’t technically against the rules, many commentators have called it petty and unsportsmanlike. 

“Grow up!” says Croft 

Among the critics is David Croft, who didn’t mince words on The F1 Show podcast. “Grow up! Honestly, just grow up!” he said. “It’s like in football — when someone commits a foul, and the other guy kicks the ball away. Just don’t do it.” 

Croft continued his rant, calling the move immature and unnecessary. “It really annoys me when teams play these kinds of games. There’s a word for it — but I can’t say it on the podcast. You’re playing silly games. Act your age!”

F1 News Max Verstappen McLaren Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar