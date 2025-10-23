Sky Sports Commentator Slams ‘Childish’ Red Bull Behavior

The Red Bull Racing team has found itself under scrutiny once again after receiving a hefty fine following the United States Grand Prix. A team member remained on the grid for too long and was later caught trying to peel off a piece of tape belonging to McLaren from the pit wall. According to Sky Sports commentator David Croft, the incident was nothing short of childish.

Growing tension between Red Bull and McLaren

The rivalry between Red Bull and McLaren has escalated dramatically in recent weeks. What began as a battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for the championship has turned into a three-way fight, with Max Verstappen storming back into contention after wins in Italy, Azerbaijan, and Austin. As the pressure builds, Red Bull appears to be pulling out every trick in the book to keep the title hopes alive.

What actually happened?

After Sunday’s race in Austin, stewards fined Red Bull when it was discovered that one of their mechanics had lingered on the grid for too long. The following morning, more details emerged: McLaren has been using a small strip of tape on the pit wall to help Norris perfectly line up his car in the starting box.

Red Bull had apparently caught on to this clever tactic — and, in response, began trying to remove McLaren’s tape before the race. According to reports, McLaren has since reinforced the tape to stop Red Bull from interfering. While the behavior isn’t technically against the rules, many commentators have called it petty and unsportsmanlike.

“Grow up!” says Croft

Among the critics is David Croft, who didn’t mince words on The F1 Show podcast. “Grow up! Honestly, just grow up!” he said. “It’s like in football — when someone commits a foul, and the other guy kicks the ball away. Just don’t do it.”

Croft continued his rant, calling the move immature and unnecessary. “It really annoys me when teams play these kinds of games. There’s a word for it — but I can’t say it on the podcast. You’re playing silly games. Act your age!”