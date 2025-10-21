user icon
Tape-Gate Austin - how Red Bull tried sabotaging McLaren for €50,000

Tape-Gate Austin - how Red Bull tried sabotaging McLaren for €50,000
  Published on 21 Oct 2025 15:44
  • comments 0
  By: Bob Plaizier

Red Bull Racing received a €50,000 fine after the Austin Grand Prix. The official reason: a team member ignored marshals on the starting grid. But the true story is much darker. A story about sabotage, psychological warfare, and F1's "win at all costs" mentality. 

The orange tape that disappeared 

A Red Bull mechanic illegally entered the starting grid. His mission? Remove the bright orange marking tape McLaren had laid down for Lando Norris

That tape helps drivers find their start position perfectly. A crucial detail for an optimal launch. The difference between good and bad starts can decide races. 

Sky Italia and L'Equipe quickly revealed what happened. This wasn't a one-time incident.

 A proven tactic 

Reports suggest Red Bull has done this "multiple times in the past." McLaren was forced to switch to "stronger tape" to protect their markings. 

This detail is startling. It transforms an incident from a one-time error into a pattern of calculated gamesmanship. Red Bull systematically tests the limits of what's acceptable. 

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull's team principal, dismissed it as a "misunderstanding." A "very small thing," according to him. That trivialization contrasts sharply with what actually happened. 

The chronology: 

● Red Bull mechanic enters closed grid 

● Attempts to remove McLaren tape 

● Marshals intervene and send him away 

● FIA investigates and imposes fine 

● Media discover this happened before 

Punished for wrong offense 

The FIA didn't punish Red Bull for removing tape. That action isn't explicitly forbidden in regulations. A fascinating detail exposing F1's gray areas. 

The fine was for re-entering the grid after it was closed. That was seen as an "unsafe action." The technical violation, not the unsporting intent. 

This distinction is revealing. Top teams deliberately operate in gray zones. They know exactly where hard boundaries lie and what punishment follows for crossing them.

The psychology of €50,000 

For a team with Red Bull's budget, €50,000 is peanuts. The question is whether the potential gain - unsettling Norris - was worth the gamble. 

The answer: absolutely. For a negligible fine, Red Bull could potentially sabotage their biggest competitor's start. In a world championship battle, that's a rational decision. 

This is psychological warfare at the highest level. Far from TV cameras, in seconds before lights out, a shadow battle unfolds.

F1's dark arts 

"Tape-gate" offers rare insight into how title battles are truly fought. Not just on track, but in the pit wall, on the grid, in regulatory gray areas. 

McLaren must now be vigilant. Red Bull has shown they'll try anything for an edge. Even if it means stretching sportsmanship to breaking point.

The FIA could impose stricter rules. But as long as penalties remain manageable, teams will continue these tactical games. The price of winning is small compared to the reward.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

