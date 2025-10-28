Late August, many wrote off Lando Norris. The Zandvoort DNF hurt. Engine failure, closing stages, 34 points behind Piastri. Game over, they thought. They were wrong. Mexico was the crowning of a comeback nobody saw coming.

Zandvoort as blessing in disguise

That Dutch misfortune turned out to be the best thing that could happen. Suddenly the spotlight shifted. Piastri versus Verstappen became the story. Norris? He raced in the shadows.

"You forget that as quickly as possible and just focus on every race that comes," said Norris about the low point. Simple words. But effective. Liberated from suffocating pressure, he did what he does best: race.

While Piastri visibly started struggling, Norris strung podiums together. Steadily narrowed the gap. In the shadows. But deafening in performance.

The comeback in numbers:

● After Zandvoort: 34 points behind Piastri

● Before Mexico: still 8 points behind

● After Mexico: 1 point ahead of Piastri

● Dominance: 30+ seconds lead on number 2

Mexico as statement

The Mexico City weekend was perfect. Pole position. Control from start to finish. More than 30 seconds lead on number two. A crushing demonstration.

"This is easily my best performance," said Norris afterward. He dedicated the race to Zandvoort. "That's still very clear in my memory." From low point to triumph. That's the story.

For the first time since April he leads the standings again. With one point advantage over Piastri. It's minimal. But psychologically enormous.

The underdog factor

What helped Norris was his new status. After Zandvoort he was the outsider. Nobody expected him to take the title anymore. That freedom gave him wings.

Piastri got all the pressure. As championship leader you must deliver. Every error is magnified. Norris could just race. No expectations. Only perform.

And he did. Race after race. Point after point. Until in Mexico he didn't just win but also took the lead.

"There's still a long way to go"

Norris stays realistic. "There's still a long way to go," he warned after his victory. He knows one point is nothing. That four races remain. That Piastri can strike back.

But momentum is a powerful thing in F1. Norris has it. Piastri is losing it. That psychological dynamic can decide championships.

The question is no longer whether Lando Norris can become world champion. The question is who can still stop him. Piastri searches for answers. Verstappen lies too far back. And Norris? He's enjoying the ride.

From written off after Zandvoort to leader in Mexico. The comeback nobody saw coming.