Norris' masterful comeback - from written off to championship leader in Mexico

Norris' masterful comeback - from written off to championship leader in Mexico
  • Published on 28 Oct 2025 16:45
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Late August, many wrote off Lando Norris. The Zandvoort DNF hurt. Engine failure, closing stages, 34 points behind Piastri. Game over, they thought. They were wrong. Mexico was the crowning of a comeback nobody saw coming.

Zandvoort as blessing in disguise 

That Dutch misfortune turned out to be the best thing that could happen. Suddenly the spotlight shifted. Piastri versus Verstappen became the story. Norris? He raced in the shadows. 

"You forget that as quickly as possible and just focus on every race that comes," said Norris about the low point. Simple words. But effective. Liberated from suffocating pressure, he did what he does best: race. 

While Piastri visibly started struggling, Norris strung podiums together. Steadily narrowed the gap. In the shadows. But deafening in performance. 

The comeback in numbers: 

● After Zandvoort: 34 points behind Piastri 

● Before Mexico: still 8 points behind 

● After Mexico: 1 point ahead of Piastri 

● Dominance: 30+ seconds lead on number 2

Mexico as statement 

The Mexico City weekend was perfect. Pole position. Control from start to finish. More than 30 seconds lead on number two. A crushing demonstration. 

"This is easily my best performance," said Norris afterward. He dedicated the race to Zandvoort. "That's still very clear in my memory." From low point to triumph. That's the story. 

For the first time since April he leads the standings again. With one point advantage over Piastri. It's minimal. But psychologically enormous.

The underdog factor 

What helped Norris was his new status. After Zandvoort he was the outsider. Nobody expected him to take the title anymore. That freedom gave him wings. 

Piastri got all the pressure. As championship leader you must deliver. Every error is magnified. Norris could just race. No expectations. Only perform.

And he did. Race after race. Point after point. Until in Mexico he didn't just win but also took the lead. 

"There's still a long way to go" 

Norris stays realistic. "There's still a long way to go," he warned after his victory. He knows one point is nothing. That four races remain. That Piastri can strike back. 

But momentum is a powerful thing in F1. Norris has it. Piastri is losing it. That psychological dynamic can decide championships. 

The question is no longer whether Lando Norris can become world champion. The question is who can still stop him. Piastri searches for answers. Verstappen lies too far back. And Norris? He's enjoying the ride. 

From written off after Zandvoort to leader in Mexico. The comeback nobody saw coming.

 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

