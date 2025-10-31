Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Lando Norris is enjoying a phenomenal second half of the Formula 1 season. The Briton has faced plenty of criticism in recent months for his openness after making mistakes, but according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, that honesty is precisely what makes him special. The former driver believes Norris is a prime example of mental growth and maturity.

Norris’s Remarkable Comeback

After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Norris appeared to have thrown away his shot at the world championship. He lost the lead in the standings to teammate Oscar Piastri and went through a difficult spell. Following his retirement in Zandvoort, he trailed by 34 points. But instead of losing confidence, Norris regrouped. Over the next five race weekends, he clawed back every point of that deficit and reclaimed the top spot, sealing it with a dominant victory at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Villeneuve Full of Praise

Villeneuve attributes that turnaround to Norris’s unique mindset. “Lando has always been honest about his mistakes,” he said on The F1 Show on Sky Sports. “He takes responsibility, even when it’s not really his fault. Many people see that as a weakness, but I think it’s a superpower. The problem today is social media, everyone has an opinion, and vulnerability is often mistaken for fragility. In truth, it shows real strength.”

A Driver in Peak Form

The Canadian believes Norris’s revival began after a tough weekend in Azerbaijan. “That was a wake-up call,” Villeneuve explained. “He didn’t take advantage when Oscar had a bad weekend, but he learned from it. Since then, he’s been building, he took a step forward in Singapore, another in Austin, and in Mexico he was simply outstanding. When a driver gets into that kind of rhythm, they become almost unbeatable.”