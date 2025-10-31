user icon
icon

Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"
  • Published on 31 Oct 2025 13:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lando Norris is enjoying a phenomenal second half of the Formula 1 season. The Briton has faced plenty of criticism in recent months for his openness after making mistakes, but according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, that honesty is precisely what makes him special. The former driver believes Norris is a prime example of mental growth and maturity. 

Norris’s Remarkable Comeback 

After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Norris appeared to have thrown away his shot at the world championship. He lost the lead in the standings to teammate Oscar Piastri and went through a difficult spell. Following his retirement in Zandvoort, he trailed by 34 points. But instead of losing confidence, Norris regrouped. Over the next five race weekends, he clawed back every point of that deficit and reclaimed the top spot, sealing it with a dominant victory at the Mexican Grand Prix. 

More about Lando Norris McLaren Praises Oscar Piastri After Mexico GP: “Oscar Can Be Proud of Himself”

McLaren Praises Oscar Piastri After Mexico GP: “Oscar Can Be Proud of Himself”

Oct 29
 Lando Norris Takes Control at McLaren: “Now I Finally Have the Car I Want”

Lando Norris Takes Control at McLaren: “Now I Finally Have the Car I Want”

Oct 29

Villeneuve Full of Praise 

Villeneuve attributes that turnaround to Norris’s unique mindset. “Lando has always been honest about his mistakes,” he said on The F1 Show on Sky Sports. “He takes responsibility, even when it’s not really his fault. Many people see that as a weakness, but I think it’s a superpower. The problem today is social media, everyone has an opinion, and vulnerability is often mistaken for fragility. In truth, it shows real strength.”

A Driver in Peak Form 

The Canadian believes Norris’s revival began after a tough weekend in Azerbaijan. “That was a wake-up call,” Villeneuve explained. “He didn’t take advantage when Oscar had a bad weekend, but he learned from it. Since then, he’s been building, he took a step forward in Singapore, another in Austin, and in Mexico he was simply outstanding. When a driver gets into that kind of rhythm, they become almost unbeatable.”

F1 News Lando Norris Jacques Villeneuve McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,364
  • Podiums 42
  • Grand Prix 148
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (25)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar