user icon
icon

Is the bomb exploding at McLaren? Stella fights for control as title battle escalates

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Is the bomb exploding at McLaren? Stella fights for control as title battle escalates
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 14:45
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Andrea Stella believed in harmony. In fairness. In having two number one drivers who can race freely. That ideal lies shattered after Singapore. The collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri was painful. But Norris' reaction afterward was explosive. 

"If you have a problem with this..." 

After the Singapore clash, Norris didn't choose diplomacy. He chose confrontation. "If you fault me for just going on the inside of a big gap then you should not be in Formula One. There was nothing wrong with what I did." 

More about McLaren Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"

Oct 31
 The Champion’s Mindset: What Sets Verstappen Apart from Norris and Piastri

The Champion’s Mindset: What Sets Verstappen Apart from Norris and Piastri

Oct 30

Read those words again. That's not a driver apologizing. That's someone openly rejecting team protocols. Challenging his team's authority. On national TV. 

Piastri was furious. The most important rule - no contact between teammates - was violated. Stella tried keeping the peace. But his words sounded increasingly hollow. 

The escalating crisis: 

● Singapore collision Norris hit Piastri 

● Piastri felt team rule violated 

● Norris refused to acknowledge guilt publicly 

● Earlier Hungary team order controversy 

● Internal tensions now visible to world 

● Trust between drivers damaged 

Stella's ideal crashes into reality

"We need to be accurate because there is a lot at stake... the trust of our drivers." Andrea Stella's words sound beautiful. He believes in relationships. In investing in people. In modern team management. 

The Italian called having "two number one drivers" a source of "headaches." Understatement of the year. It's not a headache. It's an existential crisis. 

Stella tried praising both drivers after a wet race for simply finishing. Distraction from underlying conflict. But sources confirm that one single incident can "disrupt" harmony at McLaren

History repeats itself 

This isn't new. Hungary 2024 already controversy over team orders. Fans on Reddit point to growing perception of Norris' temperament. External pressure adds to internal tensions. 

McLaren deliberately cultivated an image. Openness. Harmony. Post-Ron Dennis modernity. That stands in stark contrast with authoritarian regimes that won championships in the past. 

This new approach is now being tested. And it's failing. 

The inevitable choice 

Stella faces a choice that destroys his philosophy. Stick to "let them race" and risk them taking each other off track? Or impose team orders and permanently alienate one star driver? 

A "let them race" policy works for P4 in constructors' championship. When two teammates fight for world title? Then it's a recipe for disaster. 

The real tension lies in that inevitability. Stella can maintain his ideals and lose everything. Or betray his principles and lose a star driver. 

The coming races aren't a test of speed. They're a test whether McLaren's idealistic experiment can survive. Or whether it becomes the death blow for their title dream. 

"Two captains on one ship" doesn't work in war. And this is war. 

F1 News Andrea Stella McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

IT Andrea Stella -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Feb 22 1971 (54)
  • Place of b. Orvieto, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar