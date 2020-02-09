Sep 26 2019Album
2020 marks Honda's sixth year in F1 since rejoining the sport as power unit supplier in 2015. After a rough three years with McLaren, it has found comfort at Red Bull, ...
Fernando Alonso will not make a return to the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, with engine supplier Honda taking the decision to veto such a partnership for the pair, a...
Honda's Formula 1 managing director Masashi Yamamoto says Max Verstappen's relationship with the Japanese manufacturer is like seeing a young Ayrton Senna. In 2019...
Honda's rate of development greatly exceeds that of Ferrari, states Mercedes' engine chief Andy Cowell. Honda joined forces with the Red Bull team in 2019 after sp...
Honda's technical director Toyoharu Tanabe admits that finding big gains on its power unit is becoming harder to do. In 2019, the Japanese manufacturer scored ten podi...
Honda has confirmed that it will continue to power Red Bull and Toro Rosso in the 2021 season. The Japanese manufacturer joined Toro Rosso in 2018 following its failed three-ye...
Pierre Gasly says Toro Rosso and Honda knew that his engine would give up at some point due to the excessive mileage it has accumulated this season. Gasly's FP2 session end...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed that Honda has not yet decided on its future in Formula 1 beyond 2020. The Japanese manufacturer returned to the sport in 20...
Alexander Albon says he is expecting all four Honda-powered cars to run the upgraded power unit in the race this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. Honda introduced the new eng...
Christian Horner is not worried about Red Bull's contract with Honda, as it expects to extend its partnership with the Japanese manufacturer for more years to come. Honda j...
Max Verstappen says his inconsistent starts are a 'mystery' that Red Bull's engine supplier Honda must solve. Verstappen lost positions off the line at the st...
Honda will introduce its upgraded 'Spec 4' engine at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, which is set to see Alexander Albon take a hefty grid penalty on his Red Bull d...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has said that he thinks Formula 1's so-called "power circuits" are no longer as painful for the team since changing to Honda power at...
Honda have enjoyed a great season so far in 2019 in the first year of their partnership with Red Bull, after some tough years with McLaren. Max Verstappen scored the manufactur...
Honda says that Toro Rosso's podium at the German Grand Prix was a reward for all of the work it did together in 2018, prior to Red Bull's switch to the Japanese manufac...
Max Verstappen says Honda's extensive testing is ensuring that Red Bull is suffering from less mechanical failures this year. In 2018, the energy drink squad had a number o...
Honda is expecting to see cooling challenges at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, which is set to be held in hot and humid weather. The Japanese manufacturer arrive...
Honda technical director Toyuharu Tanabe believes the Japanese manufacturer can take encouragement from its pace last time out at Silverstone heading to Hockenheim. At the Brit...
Toro Rosso chose not to pit Alexander Albon for a second time during the British Grand Prix after a high voltage issue showed up in Honda's data. The decision not to pit th...
Honda is pushing to ensure its power unit receives a boost in qualifying with the next upgrade. Fresh from its first victory in the turbo hybrid era, the Japanese manufacturer ...
Honda F1 director Toyoharu Tanabe has revealed that Max Verstappen's engine was on the edge in terms of cooling during the Austrian Grand Prix. In the last 30 laps of the r...
Red Bull's victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last Sunday tasted better than its win in Spielberg 12 months ago, according to team principal Christian Horner. The energy dr...
Alexander Albon is set to be handed a grid penalty for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, as he is fitted with the Spec 3 Honda engine. Honda introduced the upgrade at ...
Alexander Albon has stated that teammate Daniil Kvyat was closer to the limit of his engine components, which is why he is the only Toro Rosso driver receiving the new Honda eng...
Honda will run the third version of its power unit at the French Grand Prix this weekend, confirms Honda's F1 boss Toyoharu Tanabe. The Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen ...
Honda will bring a major engine upgrade to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza later this year, according to Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko. Monza will also be the race where Red...
Pierre Gasly says he feels more comfortable at the wheel of the Red Bull RB15 after his race in Baku. The Frenchman started the Grand Prix from the pit lane after picking up a ...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen believes that possible grid penalties will be worth it if new power unit suppliers Honda can make improvement and close up to its rivals. It ...
Honda has confirmed that both Red Bull and Toro Rosso will receive an upgraded power unit at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Japanese manufacturer says that the n...
Honda has confirmed that it will fit Alexander Albon's Toro Rosso with a new engine for the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday. Albon's STR14 sustained heavy damage when he c...
Honda has enjoyed reasonable results so far in 2018 but still sees a big gap to Mercedes and Ferrari, according to its F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe. Honda se...
Red Bull's Pierre Gasly is looking to improve at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, after poor results in the first two rounds saw him score only four points as opposed ...
Lewis Hamilton believes Honda has made some strong gains on its 2019 power unit and says it is now "very, very close" to the front-runners. The five-time world champi...
Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe says a large gap in performance still exits between the Japanese manufacturer and Mercedes, who took maximum points from Melbourne. ...
Honda is setting an optimistic target of picking up its first race win as an engine supplier in the turbo hybrid era by summer. The Japanese manufacturer is providing engines t...
Five-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says that it is "awesome" to see Honda fighting towards the front of the grid in 2019. The Japanese manufacture...
Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull's new power unit is leaving it in a stronger position than 2018. The energy drink squad is powered by Honda this year, after the team ...
Max Verstappen says that Honda's first podium in the hybrid era is "well deserved" after the hard work it has put in. Verstappen ended the Australian Grand P...
Max Verstappen says he was positively surprised by the Honda engine throughout the two weeks of pre-season testing. Red Bull will use Honda engines throughout the 2019 season a...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that Red Bull now has the "missing ingredient" it needed for a title challenge in engine supplier Honda. Red Bull dr...
Honda's general manager of motorsport Masashi Yamamoto will take on a new role in April, focuses solely on the Japanese manufacturer's Formula 1 project. Yama...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is confident that the gap is closer to rivals Ferrari and Mercedes in 2019, thanks to the hard work with new engine supplier Honda. This...
Former Grand Prix driver Pedro de la Rosa fears that Ferrari could dominate Formula 1 in 2019, mirroring the success that Mercedes had at the start of the turbo hybrid era. Man...
Honda has admitted that the initial packaging of its engine for the 2019 season is "a little bit too aggressive", but played down any major concerns. This seaso...
Max Verstappen says that Red Bull's race pace during pre-season testing "looks promising" as the team prepares for a new era with Honda. The energy drink squad dr...
Toro Rosso deputy technical director Jody Egginton says that Toro Rosso is enjoying being able to continue with the same engine supplier for a second consecutive year....
Scuderia Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat has spoken of how he feels positive with the 2019 STR14 after a productive day of testing. The Russian driver managed a total of 101 laps with a...
Carlos Sainz has topped the timesheets after the second day of test two in Barcelona with a 1:17.144. Sainz's time marks the fastest that we've seen so far at winter te...
Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko suggests that the weather in Barcelona could be showing the team are closer to rivals Ferrari and Mercedes than they actually are. Despite this, M...
Max Verstappen's first on-track week of testing in Barcelona has come to an end, but the Dutchman isn't getting a break from the action. The Red Bull driver drove ...
Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has rubbished suggestions that have circulated social media and online that new engine supplier Honda is suffering from a vibrati...
Daniel Ricciardo says that joining the Renault F1 team for the 2019 season was less risky than staying at Red Bull. Ricciardo signed a two-year deal with the Enstone squad last...
Pierre Gasly was left feeling frustrated after he crashed the RB15 in Barcelona on Tuesday afternoon. The Frenchman brought out a red flag after he ended up in the barriers at ...
Sebastian Vettel ended the first day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, as his lap from the morning session remained unbeaten. The German set a 1:18.161, which was...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says that the installation of the Honda engine is the best its ever had since its been in Formula 1. Honda will partner up with Red Bul...
Toro Rosso team manager Graham Watson believes that Formula 1 teams could start to adopt a rotation policy in 2020 in response to the expanding calendar. The number of races on...
Max Verstappen says that he is happy with maiden run with the Honda engine, stating that it was an "important" run before winter testing. Red Bull launched the RB15 o...
Max Verstappen says that he is excited to get his on-track relationship with Honda underway. Red Bull will use Honda engines for the 2019 season after its relationship with Rena...
Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso will use the same specification engine throughout the 2019 season, Honda technical director Toyoharu Tanabe has confirmed. Hon...
Toro Rosso has launched its 2019 challenger, the STR14 in a similar livery to what it has used since 2017. The Red Bull junior squad has offered further insight into the 2019 re...
With pre-season testing kicking off in just over a weeks' time, teams are putting the final touches on their cars before they are launched and shipped to Barcelona. Last we...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that Honda has made strong progress over the winter break. The Japanese manufacturer will supply Red Bull with engines for...
Max Verstappen has released his helmet for the 2019 season, which largely consists of white. The Dutchman has traditionally run with Red Bull's blue, red and yellow colours ...
Daniel Ricciardo has been shown publicly in Renault colours for the first time since he was announced as one of its 2019 drivers. The Australian took the decision to leave Red B...
2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button believes that Lewis Hamilton takes pleasure in tackling new challenges rather than emulating Michael Schumacher's records. In 20...
Renault is optimistic over the gains it has made in the engine department ahead of the 2019 season. The French manufacturer has struggled in the hybrid era, failing to produce a...
2019 Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out about how the possible potential of the new partnership between former team Red Bull and power unit suppliers Honda was a cle...
Williams' chief technical officer Paddy Lowe believes that Mercedes will be a tough team to crack in 2019 following its run of success in the turbo hybrid era. The Silv...
Fernando Alonso says that he has no regrets from his Formula 1 career, despite not having a competitive car for the last five years of his stay. The Spaniard opt...
Honda says that it wants to start the 2019 Formula 1 season with the third best power unit in the field. Since rejoining the grid in 2015, it has struggled against its rivals in...
