Hear the 2020 Honda power unit fire up

2020 marks Honda's sixth year in F1 since rejoining the sport as power unit supplier in 2015. After a rough three years with McLaren, it has found comfort at Red Bull, returning to the top step of the podium in 2019.
The upcoming season of F1 will mark Red Bull and Honda's second year in partnership, and the third between Honda and Red Bull's junior team, who has been rebranded to AlphaTauri.
The Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri squad shared a short clip of the Honda power unit being fired into life on Sunday as it prepares or the new F1 campaign.
The engine has been named the RA620H. Listen below!
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
"Give us raw and rattling!"
Kean
Posts: 642
Smeagol
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Yes, I felt it described the general sound of the Hondas pretty well. At any rate, Smeagol is the one thing I never manage to imitate convincingly in real life. :)
Pistonhead
Posts: 274
wicked !!!
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,109
Sounds a lot better than last year's rocks in a steel garbage can rattling. Kind of surprised that GPT hasn't picked up on the story of Merc's head of engine development saying that Honda is ahead of Ferrari in their 2020 engine performance. Seems like a newsworthy story to me.
f1ski
Posts: 585
How does anyone know this unless they have spies in every organization?
I read elsewhere that MB was having some engine issues. Does this mean they are cleaning it up to regs and blowing the whistle on everyone else?