Hear the 2020 Honda power unit fire up

  • Published on 09 Feb 2020 14:48
  • By: Fergal Walsh

2020 marks Honda's sixth year in F1 since rejoining the sport as power unit supplier in 2015. After a rough three years with McLaren, it has found comfort at Red Bull, returning to the top step of the podium in 2019.

The upcoming season of F1 will mark Red Bull and Honda's second year in partnership, and the third between Honda and Red Bull's junior team, who has been rebranded to AlphaTauri.

The Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri squad shared a short clip of the Honda power unit being fired into life on Sunday as it prepares or the new F1 campaign.

The engine has been named the RA620H. Listen below! 
 

 

F1 News Honda
Replies (6)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    "Give us raw and rattling!"

    • + 0
    • Feb 9 2020 - 15:04
    • Kean

      Posts: 642

      Smeagol

      • + 1
      • Feb 9 2020 - 15:27
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      Yes, I felt it described the general sound of the Hondas pretty well. At any rate, Smeagol is the one thing I never manage to imitate convincingly in real life. :)

      • + 1
      • Feb 9 2020 - 15:35
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 274

    wicked !!!

    • + 1
    • Feb 9 2020 - 15:20
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,109

    Sounds a lot better than last year's rocks in a steel garbage can rattling. Kind of surprised that GPT hasn't picked up on the story of Merc's head of engine development saying that Honda is ahead of Ferrari in their 2020 engine performance. Seems like a newsworthy story to me.

    • + 0
    • Feb 10 2020 - 07:19
    • f1ski

      Posts: 585

      How does anyone know this unless they have spies in every organization?
      I read elsewhere that MB was having some engine issues. Does this mean they are cleaning it up to regs and blowing the whistle on everyone else?

      • + 0
      • Feb 10 2020 - 12:16

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

