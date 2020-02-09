Hear the 2020 Honda power unit fire up

2020 marks Honda's sixth year in F1 since rejoining the sport as power unit supplier in 2015. After a rough three years with McLaren, it has found comfort at Red Bull, returning to the top step of the podium in 2019.

The upcoming season of F1 will mark Red Bull and Honda's second year in partnership, and the third between Honda and Red Bull's junior team, who has been rebranded to AlphaTauri.

The Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri squad shared a short clip of the Honda power unit being fired into life on Sunday as it prepares or the new F1 campaign.

The engine has been named the RA620H. Listen below!

