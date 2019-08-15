user icon
Verstappen: Honda making Red Bull car more reliable

  • Published on 15 Aug 2019 14:23
  • comments 8
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen says Honda's extensive testing is ensuring that Red Bull is suffering from less mechanical failures this year.

In 2018, the energy drink squad had a number of car issues which mainly affected Verstappen's former teammate Daniel Ricciardo during the races.

Verstappen has enjoyed strong reliability this year and has finished every Grand Prix so far, a streak that runs back to the Belgian Grand Prix last year. 

Ferrari driver situation similar to Red Bull in 2014 - Ricciardo | Marko: Red Bull had to give Albon a chance

However, the Dutchman says that the team never knew the limit of its car when working with former partner Renault - something it has been able to improve on with Honda. 

"The thing is, yes we did have mechanical failures from the car, not the power unit last year," Verstappen said. "But they also came because we never had the ability to test them to the limit.

"Honda is spending so much time on the dyno and we also find out the limits of our parts from the car. We never had that before so we never knew if our parts were strong enough or not. The only way you find out is by retiring.

"The whole preparation before you get into a season now is so much better. That's why I think the car and the power unit are very reliable."

Red Bull and Honda in a "fully committed" partnership

With two wins and three further podiums so far this year, Verstappen hailed the relationship between Red Bull and Honda, stating that they are "fully committed" to each other.

"Everything is open, we fully work together," the 21-year-old stated. "We try to help them, they try to help us how to do things better. We are fully committed to each other.

"They are winners, we are winners, we both want to win together. So we are always trying to get the best out of it."


Replies (8)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,870

    Don't jinx it. It's proven to be bad luck with Honda

    • + 0
    • Aug 15 2019 - 15:54
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      Almost a story in here somewhere. Sorry, not in the camp of Max said it so it must be news worthy.

      • + 0
      • Aug 15 2019 - 22:22
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      I'm going to go by video game logic, and say that Max is praising the engine team so that he gets great cost reduction for PU development! ;)

      • + 0
      • Aug 16 2019 - 08:51
  • Kean

    Posts: 564

    This praise of Honda is getting tiresome. RBR never praised Renault back when they were winning championships, so that's not their habit. It feels to me like Honda has this in their contract with RBR. Like, "All the crap we had to take from McLaren (which we deserved but are pretending not to) has to be undone by RBR, so at every turn you have to praise us and never speak ill of us or find another partner". Now I love Honda, but that love extends only to Civic, Accord, HRV and NSX.

    • + 0
    • Aug 16 2019 - 09:35
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      That's not entirely true. They did praise them pretty frequently, and their relationship used to be so good that Renault had some RB sticker on their ads back then (along with a "Vroom" and a F1 champion sticker). The deterioration, and lack of praise, is a pretty recent thing. That said, RB is always specific that they are winning thanks to themselves, and that is a trend I'm sure we'll see here too. Considering RB all in all have pretty strong ties with Honda, it could show in F1 aswell for longer if the trend continues, but that we'll have to see.

      Now that said, F off, Honda. The Urban is nonsensical and will hopefully flop. The last thing we need is an iPhone of cars.

      • + 0
      • Aug 16 2019 - 12:55
    • Kean

      Posts: 564

      But it feels true, friggin' RBR and Honda, they rub me the wrong way.

      • + 0
      • Aug 16 2019 - 20:05
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      This is where I'd usually go for an inuendo joke, but I'll spare ya. ;)

      I'm fine with them. Yeah, a lot of uptalking from RB, but that's what they are like. Honda tend to keep their heads down. But that's just me. :)

      • + 0
      • Aug 17 2019 - 07:48
    • boudy

      Posts: 1,153

      To be fair Renault are still struggling with reliability. Honda has improved reliabity and certainly they will still need to work at it. From what i can make out is that they are getting guidance from Mario illien. Performance seems to be really getting better.

      • + 0
      • Aug 17 2019 - 08:16

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

