Verstappen: Honda making Red Bull car more reliable

Max Verstappen says Honda's extensive testing is ensuring that Red Bull is suffering from less mechanical failures this year.

In 2018, the energy drink squad had a number of car issues which mainly affected Verstappen's former teammate Daniel Ricciardo during the races.

Verstappen has enjoyed strong reliability this year and has finished every Grand Prix so far, a streak that runs back to the Belgian Grand Prix last year.

However, the Dutchman says that the team never knew the limit of its car when working with former partner Renault - something it has been able to improve on with Honda.

"The thing is, yes we did have mechanical failures from the car, not the power unit last year," Verstappen said. "But they also came because we never had the ability to test them to the limit.

"Honda is spending so much time on the dyno and we also find out the limits of our parts from the car. We never had that before so we never knew if our parts were strong enough or not. The only way you find out is by retiring.

"The whole preparation before you get into a season now is so much better. That's why I think the car and the power unit are very reliable."

Red Bull and Honda in a "fully committed" partnership

With two wins and three further podiums so far this year, Verstappen hailed the relationship between Red Bull and Honda, stating that they are "fully committed" to each other.

"Everything is open, we fully work together," the 21-year-old stated. "We try to help them, they try to help us how to do things better. We are fully committed to each other.

"They are winners, we are winners, we both want to win together. So we are always trying to get the best out of it."