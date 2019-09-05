user icon
Horner: Red Bull intends to continue with Honda

Horner: Red Bull intends to continue with Honda

  • Published on 05 Sep 2019 09:54
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Christian Horner is not worried about Red Bull's contract with Honda, as it expects to extend its partnership with the Japanese manufacturer for more years to come.

Honda joined Red Bull this season after spending the 2018 campaign with its junior team Toro Rosso, following on from a difficult handful of years with McLaren

Verstappen and Gasly set for grid penalties at Monza | Verstappen: Honda must solve 'mystery' behind poor starts

The Red Bull/Honda combination has seen two Grand Prix wins this season at the hands of Max Verstappen, while he has picked up three further podiums. 

"Nobody has promised to stay in Formula 1 after 2020. So Honda is in exactly the same situation as every other team and every other engine supplier," Horner said.

"They're doing great so far and there's an intention to continue this cooperation in the future. We certainly hope so and moreover I think that both parties can benefit from a longer cooperation."

Honda is believed to be keen on bringing one of its drivers into Formula 1 in the coming years, with the Toro Rosso being the obvious destination.

Horner didn't deny that the energy drink squad could find itself on this path, and even labelled Formula 3's Yuki Tsunoda as an "interesting talent".

"Who knows, we might get to see a Japanese driver in a Red Bull if they are good enough," Horner said. "In any case, promising drivers are coming. Yuki Tsunoda, for example, seems like an interesting talent to me."

Red Bull is currently evaluating who will fill up the seat alongside Max Verstappen next year, with Alexander Albon currently in the car.


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,153

    Do they have a choice? Ferrari and Mercedes won't supply, Renault PU is dreadful. Honda seems happy at the moment and there seems to be a synergy between them. Both Honda and RBR love Verstappen so I can see them committing soon for multiple years,

    • + 0
    • Sep 5 2019 - 19:51
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,006

    If not Honda, is it a dead end for Redbull? or would they loan Albon to Renault to secure Engines?

    • + 0
    • Sep 5 2019 - 21:39
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    See no reason why this partnership wouldn't continue - its been pretty impressive, I guess Honda need to work out where their payback is coming from - to have a Japanese driver in the team would certainly help them.

    • + 0
    • Sep 6 2019 - 09:26

