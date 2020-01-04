user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Honda: Verstappen like a young Senna

Honda: Verstappen like a young Senna

  • Published on 04 Jan 2020 10:39
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Honda's Formula 1 managing director Masashi Yamamoto says Max Verstappen's relationship with the Japanese manufacturer is like seeing a young Ayrton Senna.

In 2019, Red Bull joined forces with Honda who spent the 2018 campaign in partnership with Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso.

Verstappen won three races throughout the year on his way to finishing third in the drivers' championship, his highest ever result in F1.

MOREHorner not expecting major driver market movement before 2021 | Verstappen: 60% of F1 field would win the championship in a Mercedes

Honda's most successful driver Senna took 32 grand prix wins in cars powered by it, with Yamamoto admitting he sees a young Senna in Verstappen.

"He's young, but his driving is really impressive," Yamamoto told Autosport. "It looks like seeing a young Senna, with his relationship with Honda.

"Max maybe pays respect to Honda. He feels Honda is familiar. And then probably the badge he showed on the podium in Austria proved that he was very happy as well.

"This gives us an emotion that we want to provide a good engine for him. Of course, all the four drivers are very important for us."

Yamamoto added that Verstappen has become an important part of Honda, with the Dutchman showing an open desire to see the manufacturer improve. 

"The passion we showed towards winning made the relationship stronger with him," said Yamamoto.

"He also has been to the F1 R&D centre and our mass production site. There's many, many people [working at Honda] and he has actually seen it.

"He went through a tunnel of people getting high fives, like one kilometre long! That kind of thing maybe gave him a stronger impression about Honda, and a stronger commitment to Honda."

MOREGPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #1 - Max Verstappen

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,123

    I think for many of us who revere Ayrton Senna, think that it's almost disrespectful to make the comparison. However, the reality is that Ayrton too was considered to be pretty wild by other drivers. There's the famous interview with Jackie Stewart where it was implied that Ayrton was prone to crashing.

    That being said, I do think Max is on a different level in terms of recklessness. Improving each year, but the previous 3 years have both incredible highlights as well as lowlights for Max.

    • + 1
    • Jan 5 2020 - 01:20
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      I think there are a lot of apt parallels to draw between the two. They were both incredibly talented drivers with reckless behaviours and very strong fan-following driving Honda-powered cars. And looking back at some of the races from his era, Senna was a proper berserk, never backing down from a fight (on-track, off it he was apparently pretty likable). So I feel the comparison is very apt.

      • + 0
      • Jan 5 2020 - 18:08
  • Dert38

    Posts: 150

    Young Senna: Honda like an old Verstappen

    • + 0
    • Jan 5 2020 - 05:26
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      Young old: Senna like an Verstappen Honda. ;)

      • + 0
      • Jan 5 2020 - 17:59

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar