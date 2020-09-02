Honda has no plans to take engine penalties in 2020 - Tanabe

Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe has revealed the Japanese power unit supplier has no intention on taking a grid penalty during the course of the season, hoping to go the remaining ten rounds without any penalties been given.

Honda, who are currently supplying Red Bull and AlphaTauri, are looking to not receive any engine related penalties after taking a number of penalties in recent years.

Speaking at the recent Belgian Grand Prix, Tanabe explained that although it looks as if Honda is closer to any other team in terms of a potential penalty this season, the engine supplier is actually on schedule with it's plans for the season.

So far this season, Honda are the only engine supplier to have won a Grand Prix apart from Mercedes, with Max Verstappen's victory at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone last August.

“We are working on our power unit usage plan, according to the current allowed number of power units,” Tanabe said.

“It looks like more than the other power unit manufacturers but we have no plan to take a penalty because of the new unit introduction. So far we are on schedule.”

Speaking also on the planned ban on engine 'party modes' in qualifying from this weekend's Italian Grand Prix onwards, Tanabe revealed the supplier is working hard to find a beneficial way to use the power unit effectively in both the race and qualifying.

“It happened very fast and actually we are working on how to operate our power unit in the qualifying and the race – I mean with the same mode,” Tanabe commented.

“We need to consider the performance and the reliability, balancing and then, as you said, we have 17 races now confirmed.

“We need to make a picture to the end of this season, so how to use the power unit and how to compete in each race.”